Ribbon Cutting on Friday for PWI’s New Building Project

PWI First 3 Overhead Cranes Installed in PWI's New Building

PWI is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new 74,000 sq ft building expansion.

NAPPANEE, IN, USA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:15 PM, a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at PWI (7930 W 1000 N, Nappanee, IN 46550) for their new 74,000 sq ft expansion. Employees, project contractors, and local media are invited. PWI plans to move into the new plant and start production later this month.

“Too many times customers have faced uncertain and changing lead times,” said Ryan Miller, President and CEO of PWI. “This results in extra costs and missing deadlines on important projects.”

PWI will start by moving their shipping/receiving and after-paint assembly/electrical into the new plant. In 2021, they have plans to start moving some of their light fabrication into the new plant, as well as the setup of a new powder-coating line, which will improve efficiencies in their processes. All of this will give PWI further control over their lead time.

Miller said, “When customers place their next order, they will be in the driver’s seat and uncertain lead times will be in the rear view mirror. Our mantra going forward is, ‘We deliver on time. Every time. Period.’”

When asked about the vision for PWI, Miller said, “When a workspace maximizes production, businesses are more profitable, employees get paid more, and morale is high.”

Miller has confidence that this new investment will greatly improve the predictability of project lead times, and adds, “Customers will no longer be asking on a weekly basis when their project will be complete. They’ll know our lead time at the beginning of the project, and should expect an on-time delivery.”

To learn more about PWI’s new building expansion go to PWIworks.com/News/.

About PWI: Many manufacturers have a workspace that is holding back production. PWI builds overhead cranes, fall protection, and mezzanines so customers can increase capacity and improve efficiency.

Expansion Update #4 with President & CEO, Ryan Miller