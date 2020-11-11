Ilana Milstein and Kelly Ryan Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis
Ilana Milstein, Personal Trainer, Pilates Instructor and the founder of No Excuses Training. Kelly Ryan, founded Anchor Meditation
Ilana Milstein, Personal Trainer, Pilates Instructor and the founder of No Excuses Training
Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.
1. More fruits and veggies/less processed food — this is the first step to take towards feeling better. Leave all diets alone as they are diets and not ways of life. Having years of stomach issues and eliminating certain foods from my diet, at the end of the day eating more fruits and certain vegetables and less processed foods have always made me feel better.
2. Love your movement — don’t punish yourself by going to the gym doing workouts you don’t like doing. Love the movement you do and know what you love now may not be the movement you love a year from now. . I used to love running, I ran two marathons — I needed it to clear my head. Fast forward to my forties and I have minimal interest. Running just doesn’t give me the same high it used to. I feel depleted after I run and enjoy walking and Pilates.
3. The above being said try slowing down. Cardio queens, and I was one, need to experience how their body feels when they are not always pounding the pavement or the spin bike. I spent years like this and realized during this time I could not engage my core and even always had a bit of a belly. Pilates changed all that. I was able to connect to my muscles more, and found enjoyment out of exercises that lengthened my body as well.
4. Have good relationships — Yes, that is included in wellness. Five years ago, my brother suddenly passed away. His death taught me life is short and there is no time for toxic relationships. While my circle of friends may have gotten tighter my friendships now only support me and build me up and I hope I do that to them in return.
Kelly Ryan, founded Anchor Meditation
Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.
While some of these tips may seem simple, there is a reason they are so often emphasized in mental health. They work! You just have to do them on a consistent basis. Like a workout, you can’t just do it for a few weeks and hope for an immediate six-pack. You have to integrate mental health into your routine on a daily basis.
Breathe: Breath is free and always available. Breath is your anchor to the present moment, and a bridge that connect you from the external world outside of you (all its demands, other people’s opinions, and information overload) to the world inside of you that is invisible and formless, but powerful. Science demonstrates that slowing your breath to 6 breaths in and out each minute has a remarkable impact on your well-being. That’s breathing in through your nostrils to the count of 5, and out through your nostrils to the count of 5.
Meditate: Meditation helps you notice how your mind works when you’re not looking. It allows you to observe which neural pathways you’re strengthening on a daily basis. By learning to sit quietly, you start noticing your mental habits. This opens up a space from which you can change them. When you realize that you can change the conversation inside your head, you discover a tool that can be used to transform your whole life — the power to consciously direct your attention.
Keep a gratitude journal: Gratitude has been shown to positively affect well-being. In one study, participants who wrote letters of gratitude for three weeks reported significantly better mental health 4 and 12 weeks after their writing exercise than those who didn’t write at all or wrote about negative experiences. So how exactly does gratitude improve your mental well-being? It takes your brain’s attention away from the “potential threat” that your mind is so stressed about and places it on what is already good in your life. This relieves stress and creates a space from which you can see things in a new way.
