Dan Dickey and Adam Gibson Discuss Bleeding Edge Developments with Fotis Georgiadis
Dan Dickey, President of Continental Electronics Corporation. Adam Gibson of SafeStations.org.
— Adam Gibson of SafeStations.org
-
Dan Dickey, President of Continental Electronics Corporation
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
1. Know when to listen and when to speak up: Understanding how to read other people and know when to listen or speak up is a very difficult skill to learn. It’s something I’m still working on to this day. Being able to identify the difference between the two will help you excel in the workplace.
2. Cultivate & maintain relationships: It doesn’t matter what your job title is or what industry you work in — relationships are important. From your co-workers to your bosses, clients and vendors, cultivating and maintaining relationships is a critical aspect of being successful in your career.
3. Pursue life-long learning: No matter how long you’ve been working, there’s always something new to learn or additional skill to pick up. It’s critical to lookout for educational opportunities to stay sharp, pursue new challenges and not become stagnant in your current work.
4. Don’t fear failure: It’s a fact that everyone fails at one time or another in their career. Big or small, failures present an opportunity for you to learn, grow and achieve something you never thought possible. Failures are more important than successes, as they truly challenge you and become pivotal moments in your career.
5. Always innovate: One of the greatest parts about working at a company like Continental Electronics is that there’s always room to innovate technologies and processes. Just because something works well now, doesn’t mean there’s not an opportunity to innovate to make it even better.
You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.
The fields of science and engineering were born during the Age of Enlightenment, and the movement has continued to grow and progress. These communities can solve a lot of the problems we face today. Knowledge gathering, research and learning are the tools within STEM that will help improve lives and further society. We need more young people to be instilled with a passion for science and technical knowledge.
-
Adam Gibson of SafeStations.org
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why.
Be Deterministic — An abundance of information can create an abundance of delays. I believe making decisions in an appropriate amount of time is critical to the success of any organization.
Be an Olympic Listener — Listening closely has solved many challenges I have faced in my career.
Seek hard-to-reach Contacts — Some of the best opportunities I’ve had were from those who were nearly impossible to contact in the beginning.
Avoid hyper specific services — Don’t offer something at a loss to appease some of your customers because you can’t make everyone happy.
Fail forward — Don’t repeat the expensive failures others have by ignoring market behaviors.
You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.
Pay it Forward.
Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?
“Good ideas rule all.”
In the end, it’s all about creative ideas and technologies. It’s the lifeblood of our society. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some really smart people and the most consistent factories in Asia. As we evolve, so will the platforms and devices, I believe good ideas will see all of this through.
Some very well known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them.
Safe Stations services and distributes the most innovative software and hardware for public health and safety.
While the world has had much focus on PPE in 2020, the software and hardware Covid defense companies have been busy building.
As many states prepare for 2021, we are ready to provide solutions with our industry relationships and expertise.
