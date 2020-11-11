Softlink IC Releases Liberty v5 Build 8.040
Just in time for Christmas, Softlink IC's latest Liberty v5 release will prove to be another hit with customers.
The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softlink Information Centres, a leading supplier of library and research management systems is pleased to announce the release of Liberty v5 Build 8.040.
— Albert Einstein
The latest release includes some features eagerly anticipated by our Liberty customers in libraries and knowledge centres across the globe.
Here’s just a few examples of the latest features and enhancements available in the latest Liberty release:
· A revamp of the user interface for smarter, easier Serials management
· A faster more comprehensive URL Checker
· Dynamic language selection
· Email delivery logging
· Additional Liberty usage tracking
The new release comes with comprehensive release notes which are easily accessible for staff as they dive into the new features and enhancements!
Softlink Information Centres’ COO Sarah Thompson notes that the team focus is on making sure every new enhancement and feature delivers real value for our Liberty customers now and into the future.
“We are proud of Liberty and the positive feedback we receive from our customers after each new release. It is gratifying to know we continue to give our users more reasons to love it. A major focus for our latest Liberty v5 release was to ensure we provided an even smarter and more efficient way for library staff to complete their serials tasks. Our customers’ input and the hard work of the Softlink Information Centres team has, as usual, enabled us to meet expectations again!”
