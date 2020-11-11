Rutland Barracks // DUI Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B404384
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/09/2020 1900 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Henry French
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Business 4A in West Rutland, Vermont. Troopers located a vehicle matching the description stopped on 4A. French showed signs of being impaired and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. French was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 01/25/2021 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/25/2021 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: n/a
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.