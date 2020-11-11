Rutland Barracks // DUI Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B404384

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/09/2020 1900 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

ACCUSED: Henry French

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Business 4A in West Rutland, Vermont. Troopers located a vehicle matching the description stopped on 4A. French showed signs of being impaired and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. French was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 01/25/2021 at 1000 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/25/2021 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: n/a

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.