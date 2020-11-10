Sen. Eric Burlison’s Legislative Column for Nov. 10, 2020

Celebrating Our Veterans

November 11 is Veterans Day, a time when our country reflects and honors those who bravely and honorably served in our nation’s military. Veterans Day provides each of us with an opportunity to show our appreciation to the men and women who have put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms and our nation’s way of life. These men and women are our heroes, and I truly believe each of us owe them a debt of gratitude.

November 11, 2020, marks the 102nd anniversary of the end of World War I, which was originally called “Armistice Day.” This day commemorates the end of the Great War on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. The United States chose to enter this war to stop the bloodshed in Europe. Our soldiers selflessly sacrificed their lives to end “the war to end all wars.”

Unfortunately, World War I did not end all wars because, around two decades later, American soldiers once again left their families and communities to fight all across the world to defend liberty, freedom and democracy from tyranny, brutal dictators and fascism. Years later, in 1954, Armistice Day became Veterans Day as a way to honor American veterans of all wars and conflicts.

The stories and sacrifices of our military men and women who selflessly fought to preserve our way of life are inspiring, but they also serve as a humbling reminder of the cost to preserve our republic. Through their service and sacrifice, the United States is a brighter place to live, where we can enjoy our liberties and freedoms. As citizens, we need to give back in any way possible. Even a simple thank you can go a long way. Every veteran is a hero, and I am so incredibly thankful for everything they have done to protect and serve our great nation. God bless the troops, and all who have honorably served our country.