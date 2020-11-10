Juvenile Charged in Henry County House Fire

HENRY COUNTY – Special Agent Fire Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged an individual in connection with a fire at a residence in the Mansfield community of Henry County, in which two individuals were inside.

This morning, TBI Agents joined the Mansfield Volunteer Fire Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the house fire. At approximately 4:40 a.m., fire fighters responded to a 911 call of reports of flames coming from a home in the 100 block of Leroy Harris Road. No injuries were reported. During the course of the investigation, Agents and investigators quickly developed information leading to a juvenile as the individual responsible for the fire.

The juvenile was taken into custody in Henry County, today, and has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Arson. The male teen is being held in a juvenile detention facility pending a Juvenile Court hearing in Henry County.