TBI Charges Three Individuals Following DOJ Healthcare Fraud Takedown

MEMPHIS – Following the U.S. Department of Justice’s national healthcare fraud takedown announcement this week, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division (MFCD) is announcing state charges in three unrelated Tennessee cases involving TennCare fraud, theft, and the financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Each case originated from separate referrals and resulted in charges brought by local grand juries or through arrest warrants.

Shelby County Woman Indicted for TennCare Fraud and Impersonating a Licensed Professional

In September 2025, TBI’s MFCD received a referral from the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission regarding allegations that Lamonica Robinson Netter (DOB 02/23/1989) was impersonating a nurse. The investigation revealed that from 2023 through September 2025, Netter allegedly used multiple nurse license numbers to apply for and obtain more than ten nursing positions.

On May 7th, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Netter on one count of TennCare Fraud, one count of Theft of Property $60,000–$250,000, and two counts of Impersonation of a Licensed Professional. She was arrested on May 8th and booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Savannah Man Charged with Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult

In November 2025, MFCD agents began investigating allegations of exploitation and theft following a referral from Adult Protective Services. The investigation identified Mitchell Copeland (DOB 02/24/1993), an acquaintance of the victim’s family, as the individual responsible for the financial exploitation of an elderly man with an intellectual disability between May 2025 and April 2026.

On June 1st, Copeland was arrested and charged with one count of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and one count of Theft of Property. He was booked into the Hardin County Jail on a $32,000 bond.

Former Memphis Pharmacist Indicted for TennCare Fraud

In February 2025, TBI’s MFCD opened an investigation after receiving a referral from the TennCare Office of Program Integrity regarding possible fraudulent billing for services not provided. Agents developed evidence indicating that Suzanne Parker Tagg (DOB 01/05/1964), a former Memphis pharmacist, submitted fraudulent TennCare claims between August 2023 and September 2024, resulting in losses of several thousand dollars to the State of Tennessee.

In April 2026, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Tagg on one count of TennCare Fraud $2,500–$10,000. She was arrested on May 14th and booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $11,616,724 for federal Fiscal Year 2025-2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,872,240 for Fiscal Year 2025-2026, is funded by the State of Tennessee.