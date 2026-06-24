TBI Special Agents Investigating Sevier County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Pigeon Forge.

Early Wednesday morning, deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hotel in the 4000 block of Parkway in Pigeon Forge after receiving information that LeRoy Brooks (DOB: 11/13/85), who had an outstanding warrant out of Knox County, was at that location. Preliminary information indicates deputies located Brooks inside a hotel room. During the encounter, for reasons still under investigation, three deputies fired shots, striking Brooks. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.