Hwy 14/County Road 57/Riverfront Drive intersection project open house set for November 17 (Nov. 10, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), Blue Earth County, and the City of Mankato will be hosting a virtual open house on Tuesday, November 17 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. for the Hwy 14/Blue Earth County Road 57/Riverfront Drive intersection project.

During the virtual open house, project partners will present an overview of the 2021 construction project, including a summary of work and detour routes. Attendees will be able to ask questions and share comments through audio or in the live chat for staff to answer. All materials will be available on the project website following the open house to allow for the public to view at their convenience and provide additional feedback. For more information and to attend the open house on November 17, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy14riverfrontdrive

In 2021, roundabouts will be constructed at the intersection of Hwy 14 and CR 57/Riverfront Drive to improve the pavement, traffic flow, and safety. The trail beneath the Hwy 14 overpass bridges will also be upgraded during construction. This project is a partnership between MnDOT, Blue Earth County and the City of Mankato, with Blue Earth County serving as the lead agency.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this email or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

