Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,413 in the last 365 days.

Ag Fund Closes in One Week

For immediate release 

 

Wyoming farmers and ranchers have one week left to apply for the Agriculture Fund, which provides funding to help operations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Governor Mark Gordon reserved federal CARES Act dollars especially for the state’s agriculture producers in the Wyoming Business Council’s COVID-19 Business Relief Program. Through the Agriculture Fund, awards up to $250,000 are available to eligible applicants. Funds are dispersed on a first come, first served basis and the fund closes on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. Learn more and apply at wyobizrelief.org.

 

“We know that many farmers and ranchers have been adversely affected by COVID-19, experiencing reduced gross revenue or incurring extraordinary expenses,” said Jill Tregemba, Business Council Agribusiness Manager. “If you are in production agriculture, meaning you produce protein, fiber, or crops, we encourage you to not delay and apply today.”

 

Supply chain disruptions, decreased demand for products or services, required closures, regulatory requirements that make operating unprofitable, and other interruptions have hurt many producers during the pandemic. This fund is designed to help offset revenue losses as well as COVID-related expenses in three categories: livestock feed and supplements, custom hire and labor, and fertilizer, chemical and seed costs.

 

The Business Council began issuing the first payments to Wyoming-based farmers and ranchers who applied for the Agriculture Fund this week. All Business Relief Program payments are posted on www.wyopen.gov/wbc, a website created by Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines to provide the public with easy access to state of Wyoming expenditures.

 

Visit wyobizrelief.org for complete eligibility requirements, frequently asked questions, application video tutorials, a calculation worksheet, and a link to fill out an application.

 

ABOUT THE COVID-19 BUSINESS RELIEF PROGRAM

In May 2020, the Wyoming Legislature created three programs to distribute $325 million in federal CARES Act funding to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits that have experienced hardship related to the COVID-19 crisis. The Wyoming Business Council is distributing these dollars through the COVID-19 Business Relief Program, which now consists of five funds: the Interruption, Relief and Mitigation Funds, which are all closed; and the new Agriculture and Endurance Funds, which opened Nov. 2 and close Nov. 18.

 

Business and Nonprofit Assistance: Call our BRP hotline Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1-877-257-7844

 

Media Inquiries: Contact Strategic Partnerships Director Ron Gullberg at 307-286-9519 or ron.gullberg@wyo.gov

You just read:

Ag Fund Closes in One Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.