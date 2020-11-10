Ag Fund Closes in One Week

For immediate release

Wyoming farmers and ranchers have one week left to apply for the Agriculture Fund, which provides funding to help operations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Mark Gordon reserved federal CARES Act dollars especially for the state’s agriculture producers in the Wyoming Business Council’s COVID-19 Business Relief Program. Through the Agriculture Fund, awards up to $250,000 are available to eligible applicants. Funds are dispersed on a first come, first served basis and the fund closes on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. Learn more and apply at wyobizrelief.org.

“We know that many farmers and ranchers have been adversely affected by COVID-19, experiencing reduced gross revenue or incurring extraordinary expenses,” said Jill Tregemba, Business Council Agribusiness Manager. “If you are in production agriculture, meaning you produce protein, fiber, or crops, we encourage you to not delay and apply today.”

Supply chain disruptions, decreased demand for products or services, required closures, regulatory requirements that make operating unprofitable, and other interruptions have hurt many producers during the pandemic. This fund is designed to help offset revenue losses as well as COVID-related expenses in three categories: livestock feed and supplements, custom hire and labor, and fertilizer, chemical and seed costs.

The Business Council began issuing the first payments to Wyoming-based farmers and ranchers who applied for the Agriculture Fund this week. All Business Relief Program payments are posted on www.wyopen.gov/wbc, a website created by Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines to provide the public with easy access to state of Wyoming expenditures.

Visit wyobizrelief.org for complete eligibility requirements, frequently asked questions, application video tutorials, a calculation worksheet, and a link to fill out an application.

ABOUT THE COVID-19 BUSINESS RELIEF PROGRAM

In May 2020, the Wyoming Legislature created three programs to distribute $325 million in federal CARES Act funding to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits that have experienced hardship related to the COVID-19 crisis. The Wyoming Business Council is distributing these dollars through the COVID-19 Business Relief Program, which now consists of five funds: the Interruption, Relief and Mitigation Funds, which are all closed; and the new Agriculture and Endurance Funds, which opened Nov. 2 and close Nov. 18.

