Wyoming Main Street Advisory Board Meets Virtually May 7, 2025
CHEYENNE, WYOMING (For Immediate Release) – The Wyoming Main Street Advisory Board will meet virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, beginning at 9 a.m.
This meeting will include a review of the 2025 Best Practices Workshop and Main Street Now conference, and a staff update on current projects.
The full meeting agenda is available on the Wyoming Business Council website.
Individuals wishing to view the meeting may do so at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81499574490 or by calling 1.669.900.6833 (Meeting ID: 814 9957 4490).
The Main Street Advisory Board is comprised of local economic developers, Main Street practitioners, and community leaders from around the state. It is a seven-member advisory board whose focus is revitalizing Wyoming downtowns.
For more information, contact Kayla Kler, Main Street Program Manager, at 307.630.3801.
