Wyoming Business Council Board Meets in Casper May 20 & 21, 2025

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) will hold its quarterly Board of Directors meeting in Casper and virtually on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, beginning at 8 a.m. The WBC Board will also hold a public work session on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Both meetings will take place at the WYO Sports Ranch (1887 Champions Blvd, Casper).

Anyone interested in virtually joining the WBC board meeting or work session may do so at wbc.pub/WBC_Meeting or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required; press # when prompted). Please note that the ability to interact with panelists may be limited if joining by phone.

Members of the public who wish to speak during the May 21 board meeting should email [email protected] before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, stating their name and the topic they wish to address.

Public Work Session

Tuesday afternoon, WBC board members and staff will participate in roundtable discussions investigating change space opportunities, crafting a “story of us,” and investigating ways we can think bigger to impact jobs and complexity, agglomeration, and support systems across the state.

WPMA NOTICE: This portion of the meeting is a work session only and will not include discussion or transaction of public business.

WBC Board of Directors Quarterly Meeting

On Wednesday, the WBC Board will consider three Business Ready Community (BRC) Planning grant requests and conduct other regular business, including discussing proposed BRC rules revisions and hearing various team and program updates. Action items in addition to BRC include consideration of broadband contracts, the Challenge Loan report, and other loan-related matters.

A full agenda and board materials are available on the WBC website at wbc.pub/WBC_Board.

BRC Planning Grant Requests Being Considered at this Meeting

Economic Development Plan – Town of Burlington: The Town of Burlington requests a $67,500 planning grant to develop an Economic Development Plan. This is the first BRC application Burlington has submitted.

Comprehensive Economic Development Master Plan – City of Evanston: The City of Evanston requests a $100,000 planning grant to develop a 25-year comprehensive economic development master plan.

Economic Development Master Plan – Washakie County: Washakie County requests a $75,000 planning grant to develop an Economic Development Master Plan. The plan will encompass the City of Worland and the Town of Ten Sleep. This initiative marks the first time Washakie County, its two municipalities, and the Washakie Development Association (WDA) will collaborate under a unified framework to address their unique and shared challenges.

About the Business Ready Community Grant & Loan Program

The Wyoming Business Council administers the Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities. The WBC team thoroughly reviews and vets each application, conducts in-person or virtual site visits, and presents to a board subcommittee before making final recommendations to the full WBC Board of Directors.

By statute, the Business Council is required to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval. SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: Governor, Secretary of State, State Auditor, State Treasurer, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction. The next SLIB meeting will be held on June 5, 2025.