Wyoming Business Council Adds Three New Team Members

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is excited to announce the addition of three new team members to our organization. Each individual brings an authentic passion for the state, its people, businesses, and communities, and they are ready to dig in to help Wyoming and our team prosper. Learn more about the entire WBC team and how we’re working to build a more resilient Wyoming at wyomingbusiness.org.

Emma Gregg – Accounting Solutions Coordinator

Emma Gregg joins the WBC as the new Accounting Solutions Coordinator, bringing her energy, warmth, and a love for Wyoming’s community spirit.

Originally from Lamar, a small town in southeast Colorado, Emma is the youngest of six siblings and grew up surrounded by tight-knit values and an active lifestyle. From square dancing and volleyball to student council, newspaper, and show choir, she immersed herself in every opportunity her hometown offered.

After high school, Emma moved to Greeley, Colorado, where she attended the University of Northern Colorado before completing her bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership through Fort Hays State University. Alongside her degree, she earned a minor in Business Administration and a certificate in Tourism and Hospitality Management.

While living in Greeley, Emma reconnected with her childhood friend and now husband, Kevin, who serves full-time in the Wyoming Air National Guard. The couple married in 2020 and chose Cheyenne as their home base.

“At first, I didn’t have a strong preference for where I lived,” Emma said. “But I’ve really grown to love Cheyenne—it has that small-town feel I grew up with, but still offers more than my hometown. It’s the best of both worlds.”

Before joining the Business Council, Emma spent two and a half years with the Wyoming Department o Transportation as an Office Administrator in the Emergency Communications Program. She was referred to the WBC by a coworker who spoke highly of the team and its mission, and after learning more, she was drawn to the organization’s unique blend of innovation, development, and respect for Wyoming’s traditions.

As a new mom to a nearly 10-month-old daughter, Emma finds new meaning in the work she does.

“Thinking about her future, I want her to have access to opportunities—and it would be amazing if she could find them right here in Wyoming.”

Outside of work, Emma is an outdoor enthusiast and an avid baker. She enjoys hiking, fishing, and camping with her family, as well as spending time at home with her dogs, ducks, and chickens. She recently joined the sourdough movement—“like every other 20-something who owns chickens,” she jokes.

We’re excited to welcome Emma to the team and look forward to all she brings to the Business Council!

Reach out to Emma at [email protected]

Kade McMillan – Market Development Advisor

Kade McMillan recently joined the Business Council as our new Market Development Advisor, bringing with him a deep-rooted connection to Wyoming’s communities and a strong passion for business growth and development.

Born and raised in Upton, Wyoming, Kade grew up surrounded by entrepreneurs and community leaders. His family’s grocery store, Joe’s Food Center, served as a cornerstone of the town for generations. That early exposure to small-town business shaped Kade’s appreciation for the hard work and heart it takes to run and grow a business in Wyoming.

Kade attended the University of Wyoming (UW), where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Sales. During his time at UW, he was a student manager for the women’s volleyball team, a member of Alpha Kappa Psi, and the founding president of the UW Sales Club in 2021.

After graduating, Kade returned to Upton to serve as the Economic Development Coordinator for the Upton Economic Development Board, where he played a key role in supporting local businesses. He also took on community roles like writing for the Weston County Gazette and serving as President of the Upton Chamber of Commerce. Most recently, he worked in Denver as a Programs Coordinator for a Chamber of Commerce, further honing his skills in business engagement and strategic development.

Kade was drawn to the Business Council for its mission and collaborative spirit.

“The WBC is an organization where everyone shares the same vision—to make an impact across Wyoming,” he said. “I’ve seen the value of this work firsthand during my time in Upton, and it’s exciting to now be part of the team driving that impact statewide.”

As Market Development Advisor, Kade is especially eager to work one-on-one with businesses to build tailored strategies that support growth and sustainability: “Community is everything to me. This role gives me the chance to be boots on the ground, working directly with the people who power Wyoming’s economy.”

Outside of work, Kade enjoys spending time outdoors with his golden retriever, Kygo—whether road-tripping, hiking, or exploring the Wyoming landscape. He’s a dedicated NASCAR fan (Go Kyle Busch!) and makes it a point to attend at least one race a year. Kade also cherishes time with family, from big meals with his mom to cribbage nights with his grandparents.

We’re thrilled to welcome Kade to the WBC and look forward to the impact he’ll make as he helps Wyoming businesses thrive.

Reach out to Kade at [email protected]

Maddy Giovanni – Development Advisor

Maddy Giovanni comes to the WBC with a love for the outdoors, a passion for sustainable growth, and a deep appreciation for Wyoming’s communities and culture.

Originally from Springfield, Missouri, Maddy’s journey to Wyoming was inspired by a connection to both the land and the people. After working in business operations on a family-run cattle farm in Southwest Missouri, she made the decision to return to school. On the recommendation of a former employer from Pine Bluffs, she visited the University of Wyoming and quickly felt at home.

“I developed a strong connection to both the university and the state,” she said. “That’s how I ended up here.”

Maddy began her college studies at Missouri State University in psychology and outdoor recreation. After a short break during the pandemic, she transferred to UW, where she earned her degree in Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management.

Prior to joining the Business Council, Maddy worked as a day camp instructor for Avid4 Adventure in Lafayette, Colorado, followed by a fulfilling role as a part-time nanny. Both positions helped strengthen her natural ability to connect with people and lead with empathy.

Her role as Development Advisor is a natural next step—one that allows her to merge her people skills with her passion for problem-solving and strategic thinking.

“What drew me to this role was the opportunity to contribute to something larger than myself. I love the idea of being both a connector and a collaborator, helping shape the culture and future of the WBC while supporting sustainable growth across the state.”

Maddy is especially excited to dive into the Council’s wide range of projects and build strong partnerships across the state. She’s passionate about exploring how Wyoming can continue to grow in a way that’s thoughtful, inclusive, and true to its unique identity.

When she’s not working, Maddy is likely to be outside—hiking, camping, skiing, or giving fly fishing a go. She also recently took up sewing and is loving the process of teaching herself. And, of course, she never turns down a cozy night in with a good movie or favorite show.

“Wyoming has this beautiful balance,” she shared. “The wide-open spaces give you a sense of peace and freedom, while the communities offer belonging and pride. There’s something so special about how the people and the land shape each other here.”

We’re excited to have Maddy on the WBC team and look forward to the impact she’ll make on our team internally and the ripple effects externally.

Reach out to Maddy at [email protected]