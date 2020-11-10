Elk Management Plan Initial Guidance Citizens Group to meet via Zoom in November and December

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tuesday, November 10, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—November 10, 2020

HELENA – The Elk Management Plan Initial Guidance Citizens Group will meet via Zoom on Nov. 19, Dec. 2–3, and Dec. 16–17. The citizens group will provide initial guidance to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for the revision of Montana’s Elk Management Plan. This guidance will specifically focus on principles to guide the future of elk management in Montana.

The group will take public comment at the December meetings.

The meetings are open to the public and will be live streamed at http://fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/management/elk/citizensGroup.html. The Nov. 19 meeting is informational with presentations regarding elk and elk management in Montana. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. and topics include:

  • social science related to elk
  • elk harvest surveys and trends
  • elk population surveys and trends
  • elk competition with mule deer and other ungulates
  • brucellosis in elk: livestock impacts
  • elk habitat, access, and distribution
  • carnivore impacts on elk and integrated carnivore-elk management

The December meetings each begin at 9 a.m. To view the Elk Management Plan Initial Guidance Citizens Group meeting agendas, visit: http://fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/management/elk/citizensGroup.html. FWP ensures meetings are fully accessible to persons with special needs. To request arrangements, please contact the Wildlife Division at 406-444-2612.

The Elk Management Plan Initial Guidance Citizens Group will disband after articulating elk management issues and developing guiding principles for FWP. The guiding principles developed by the group will be presented to the Fish &Wildlife Commission for more public review and adoption by the commission before FWP proceeds with Elk Management Plan development.

-fwp-

