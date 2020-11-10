Agorapulse To Host Premiere Online Marketing Event
As Traditional Events Flounder, Social Pulse Summit FlourishesPARIS, FRANCE, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even before the pandemic, many traditional in-person events in the marketing industry were struggling to grow and add more attendees year-over-year. Marketers were challenged to justify the high cost of purchasing registration, traveling, and taking multiple days off work to come back to an event that was similar to the year previous.
Until organizations are once again able to assemble thousands of people and pull attendees from around the world, such marketing conferences are gone.
Several events that were already scheduled for this year made the transition to an online-only format and while serviceable, were seldom more than collections of webinars that failed to excite.
Agorapulse, however, has been hosting virtual summits for years and has found a winning combination that has attendees excited and coming back in droves, quarter after quarter.
The event is called Social Pulse Summit and it takes place online four times a year. Each iteration sports a healthy mix of new and returning speakers, a focused set of keynote addresses and breakout sessions, and an ever-increasing number of attendees. This quarter it's dubbed, Social Pulse Summit: Twitter Edition.
Additionally, Agorapulse continues to innovate when it comes to keeping attendees informed and engaged. Last quarter Messenger Rooms were leveraged to create virtual table talks and virtual vendor booths. This quarter’s summit will see additional live speaker Q&A sessions within the Social Pulse Community, live chat during the breakout sessions, and even a voice app for attendees to get timely event information from their devices!
As a result, Social Pulse Summit is now undoubtedly the premiere online marketing conference, with plans to continue growing throughout the next year.
Social Pulse Summit: Twitter Edition (summit.agorapulse.com) takes place Wednesday, November 18th and is 100% free. It features over 30 speakers and sessions, including industry experts like Goldie Chan, Chris Brogan, Neal Schaffer, Madalyn Sklar, Donna Moritz, Ian Cleary, Jay Acunzo, Heidi Cohen, Sarah Evans, Christopher Penn, and Jessika Phillips. It is also entirely focused on Twitter and is designed to help people both personally and professionally.

