“Heavy Metals Are Always Harmful” Is a Lie

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Microbe Formulas Founders Explain Some Heavy Metals Are Needed for Healthy Living

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A widely circulated idea is all heavy metals are harmful and toxic. But Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, founders of the health company Microbe Formulas, explain not all heavy metal consumption is dangerous. In fact, the body needs trace amounts to function optimally.

In the article Heavy Metals: When Is ‘Toxic’ Safe?, Dr. Davidson and Dr. Watts state, “Based off recent outpouring of information on the topic, avoiding heavy metal toxicity may seem challenging and overwhelming. However, it might ease your concerns to know that heavy metals are not always toxic — their toxicity depends upon their source. There’s a substantial difference when heavy metals are in food or plant-based supplements.”

As examples of this, the doctors mention iron and zinc. Typically referred to as minerals, these are actually also heavy metals. In organic forms, iron and zinc are bioavailable, or readily absorbed by the body. The dangerous heavy metals are the inorganic kind — often from industrial and manufacturing processes.

So again, it all comes down to the source of the heavy metals: is it an organic or inorganic source?

Dr. Davidson and Dr. Watts further explain, “When you consume a plant-based, organically-bound heavy metal, it’s not toxic to the body because if the body doesn’t need it, it gets rid of it. It’s the inorganic minerals the body cannot process that actually build up and becomes toxic.”

If your body has a buildup of the inorganic, toxic form of heavy metals, Dr. Davidson and Dr. Watts suggest you do a heavy metal detox. Binders can help pull out and eliminate the toxins. The latest type of binder, BioActive Carbon binders, are particularly effective at removing heavy metal toxicity due to their safe amounts of organic heavy metals.

The doctors say, “BioActive Carbon-based binders contain friendly forms of heavy metals in low concentrations. When the organic heavy metals in BioActive Carbon come into contact with the damaging, inorganic heavy metals in your body, they latch onto them. The organic heavy metals act like a magnet to pull harmful heavy metals out of your body.”

As a final recommendation, Dr. Davidson and Dr. Watts suggest you look for safe, organic sources of heavy metals to get your necessary intake of essential minerals. They finish by saying, “Along with detoxing the bad, remember to build the good. Having an ample amount of essential organic heavy metals also helps prevent inorganic metals from accumulating.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a supplement company that emphasizes a healthy gut microbiome and detoxification. Microbe Formulas believes clear drainage pathways prepare the body for effective detox without unnecessary health risks. The company’s core values are embodied in its company mission statement: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

