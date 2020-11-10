Missouri Grown Opens Limited Sale of Holiday Gift Boxes

JEFFERSON CITY —

For the first time in program history, the state’s Missouri Grown program will offer holiday gift boxes complete with products from small businesses across the state. The ordering and shipping system will adhere to a contactless ordering process that will be safe for all Missourians.

“We encourage our fellow Missourians to celebrate the holiday season by showing their state pride with delicious Missouri products,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Our team has hand-picked 10 of our most popular Missouri Grown products, sourced from all areas of the state.”

Buyers can choose to send a gift box directly to their friends and family through the Missouri Grown purchasing platform at www.MissouriGrownUSA.com. For orders of 10 boxes or more, buyers should contact the Missouri Grown team to coordinate those shipments directly.

Missouri Grown Holiday Gift Box includes:

To learn more about Missouri Grown USA and the products offered by the program’s more than 1,000 members, please visit www.MissouriGrownUSA.com.