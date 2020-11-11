Anavii Market Offers Martha Stewart™ CBD Wellness Gummy Sampler Pack- 15 Flavor Gummy Sampler for the Holidays

Use code: Martha for 20% off Martha's New Sampler Box at Anaviimarket.com Ideal to give as a gift (or a gift to yourself), this sampler contains 60 gummies that are developed by Martha herself!

Anavii Market, a premier online retailer of verified CBD oil, is announcing the unveiling of a much-anticipated gummy sampler pack for Martha Stewart CBD.

…tapping into the calm that Martha’s known for, It’s a very literal interpretation of finding your inner Martha.” — Steven Leung

Anavii Market, a premier online retailer of verified CBD oil, is announcing the unveiling of a much-anticipated gummy sampler pack for Martha Stewart CBD. On Wednesday November 18th preorders will begin. We are currently offering 20% off all preorders with the code: “Martha”.

Customers will be able to enjoy the exciting new flavors that Martha Stewart specially designed herself. These products incorporate the most flavorful side of CBD, as well as Martha’s drive to create only the best quality products.

These products are “…tapping into the calm that Martha’s known for,” said Steven Leung, the brand’s marketing director. “It’s a very literal interpretation of finding your inner Martha.” We saw a great response to the previous launch of Martha Stewart CBD and are so excited to try the new flavors that she is offering!

The new addition to this already thriving collection consists of 15 flavors:

• red raspberry

• huckleberry

• rhubarb

• passion fruit

• persian lime

• strawberry

• pink grapefruit

• calamondin

• green apple

• black currant

• blood orange

• kumquat

• quince

• meyer lemon

• black raspberry

These CBD gummies focus on quality and consistency. They are 99% pure CBD isolate with no psychoactive effect and is rigorously tested each step of the way for heavy metal, pesticides, solvents, and other toxins. 100% U.S. grown hemp with clean formulations free from parabens, sulfates, glycols, fragrances, gluten, soy, or artificial colors.

Consumers can also purchase additional Martha Stewart CBD products through Anavii Market’s online store and get a 20% discount for a limited time with the code: “Martha”. For more information and updates about the Martha Stewart CBD products, follow the Anavii Market blog today.



About Anavii Market

Anavii Market is one of the few exclusive third party retailers to carry Martha Stewart CBD Products. We are proud to offer this line of products carefully crafted in collaboration with Canopy Growth Corporation. Canopy is a leader in the CBD and Cannabis space, and Martha has a long history of helping people achieve Better Living. Canopy and Martha have collaborated to make CBD available to everyone in a simple and delicious way.

Our mission at Anavii Market is to bring third-party verified, quality and pure hemp wellness products to America.