Mo Thug Records Executive “Big Caz” Honors Nipsey Hussle with New Single
EINPresswire.com/ -- Guillermo “Big Caz” Eiland is an actor/recording artist and one of Mo Thug Records' original founders. Big Caz has been associated with Bone Thugs ‘n’ Harmony, Ken Dawg, and Capone. Now, Caz is paying tribute to late rapper, Nipsey Hussle, with a new single titled “Real 1 in the Sky”. Big Caz is known to be one of the first people to help push Nipsey Hussle’s career by helping get placed on Dr. Dre’s tribute album, "A Chronic Tribute to Dr. Dre" and 2Pac's "Pac's Life". “Real 1 in the Sky” not only honors the fallen rapper but is also a call to end gun violence. Growing up in Los Angeles, CA, Big Caz has seen his share of gun violence. He wants to use his platform as a way to inform others of the senseless killings that can result from dangerous gun use.
"It was important for me to make this tribute because I knew Nipsey Hussle before the fame. Nipsey was always that real one. He was real with everything he said and did. Sadly, we don’t get any benefits from living the lifestyle, but Nipsey knew that and he was real the entire time." says Eiland.
Guillermo Eiland is the CEO of Mo Thugs Records and has continued to keep the label in the forefront of hip hop with successful projects from Bone Thugs & Harmony, Tupac, The Game, Bruno Mars, and many more he is a father of four amazing daughters and lives his life spreading positivity.
“Real 1 in the Sky” is now on all music streaming platforms.
Check out the official music video here
What is Big Caz doing these days?
Guilllermo "Big Caz" Eiland has been focused on his film career. He's produced and starred in films based on his life. He's using his life story to inspire and inform others that anything is possible. His most recent film, "The Life of a 1% percent", shows how Big Caz brings members of the Vagos and the Mongols to come together in unity. To stay up to date on all things "Big Caz", follow his Instagam @guillermobigcazeiland
***
For Press & Media Inquiries:
Patricia Torres & Barbara Sanchez
Unilash Entertainment
info@unilashent.com
Patricia Torres & Barbara Sanchez
"It was important for me to make this tribute because I knew Nipsey Hussle before the fame. Nipsey was always that real one. He was real with everything he said and did. Sadly, we don’t get any benefits from living the lifestyle, but Nipsey knew that and he was real the entire time." says Eiland.
Guillermo Eiland is the CEO of Mo Thugs Records and has continued to keep the label in the forefront of hip hop with successful projects from Bone Thugs & Harmony, Tupac, The Game, Bruno Mars, and many more he is a father of four amazing daughters and lives his life spreading positivity.
“Real 1 in the Sky” is now on all music streaming platforms.
Check out the official music video here
What is Big Caz doing these days?
Guilllermo "Big Caz" Eiland has been focused on his film career. He's produced and starred in films based on his life. He's using his life story to inspire and inform others that anything is possible. His most recent film, "The Life of a 1% percent", shows how Big Caz brings members of the Vagos and the Mongols to come together in unity. To stay up to date on all things "Big Caz", follow his Instagam @guillermobigcazeiland
***
For Press & Media Inquiries:
Patricia Torres & Barbara Sanchez
Unilash Entertainment
info@unilashent.com
Patricia Torres & Barbara Sanchez
Unilash Entertainment
+1 818-879-8151
email us here