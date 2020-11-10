International Biomass Conference & Expo Announces 100% Virtual Event
Produced by Biomass Magazine organized by BBI InternationalGRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomass Magazine announced this week the 14th Annual Biomass Conference & Expo will be taking place 100% virtual, March 15-17, 2021.
“It’s been somewhat of a rollercoaster this year and we recognized turning the International Biomass Conference & Expo into a virtual event would be the safest and most cost-effective option for our attendees, and it would also eliminate any hovering uncertainty,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, marketing & sales of BBI International. “The event will still contain a massive amount of content, networking opportunities and multiple ways to promote products and services, all from the safety of your office or home.”
The 2021 program will include presentations under the following tracks:
• Track 1: Pellets & Densified Biomass
• Track 2: Biomass Power & Thermal
• Track 3: Biogas & Waste-to-Energy
• Track 4: Advanced Biofuels & Biobased Chemicals
The website for the International Biomass Conference & Expo is now LIVE online and the conference is accepting presentation abstracts.
The deadline to submit a presentation abstract is November 13th, 2020. To submit a presentation click here.
About Biomass Magazine
Biomass Magazine is a bi-monthly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries.
Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.
