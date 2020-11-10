MEDIAOPS ANNOUNCES FIRST LOW-CODE VIRTUAL EVENT, PROVIDING INSIGHT AND FORECASTING THE FUTURE OF LOW CODE IN TECH
Low Code Today features lessons learned and use cases highlighting the low-code/no-code revolution, with presentations from luminaries of leading organizationsBOCA RATON, FL , UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, announces the inaugural Low Code Today virtual conference, taking place Thursday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. The event is designed to provide audience members with a fresh look at low-code/no-code in today’s new normal and will highlight the impact of the rapid acceleration of low-code use in the wake of COVID-19.
The event features a day packed full of keynotes, panel discussions, Q&As, workshops and more from low-code pundits and pioneers. Additionally, the event will feature a fully immersive virtual environment with exhibit halls, chat rooms, sponsor booths and a treasure hunt with giveaways included.
“You’re going to learn a lot from our session in terms of how low code is helping organizations to respond rapidly to ever-changing market needs and ever-changing digital transformation needs, so don’t miss out,” said Derya Sousa, chief operating officer at Kianda.
The global pandemic has led to rapid adoption of low-code technologies, as they can enable businesses to create software solutions faster, smarter and cheaper. The low-code wave is expected to continue to grow, and this event is a must-attend for everyone interested in learning more about the strengths, challenges and future implications of low code on software development.
“Low Code Today functions as an insightful, engaging event meant to dig deeper into the low-code resurgence in the tech industry,” said MediaOps CEO Alan Shimel. “There is a whole new world of opportunity for both professional and citizen developers alike to work with low-code applications that could shape the future of software development.”
The free, interactive virtual conference puts low-code experts and gurus at the forefront of the discussion to share their knowledge and skills to the community. Attendees will get an intimate look at how organizations are embracing low-code technologies to advance their business while improving user experience. Attendees are encouraged to engage and interact with fellow attendees, speakers and sponsors to gain additional insights during the daylong event.
Low Code Today Virtual Conference features an exceptional lineup of industry leaders including:
Chris Bedi, CIO at ServiceNow (keynote speaker)
Matt Calkins, CEO at Appian (keynote speaker)
Jennifer Sable Lopez, Sr. Director, Community & Advocacy at Outsystems; Malcolm Ross, Deputy CTO at Appian; Marcus Torres, VP Product Management, Platform Business & Foundation at ServiceNow; Sephanie Louis, Global Head of Developer Community, Pega (keynote panel)
Lori Breitbarth, Sr. Principal IT Program Manager at MedTronic
Dan Stoll, Director of Technical Product Marketing and Sean Fiene, Senior Technical Enablement Manager at Nintex (joint discussion)
Jeff DeVerter, CTO at Rackspace
Derya Sousa, COO at Kianda
Mayur Shah, Senior Director Product Management at WaveMaker
Purnima Bihari, Technical Product Manager at Security Compass
Juan Ramirez, Senior Solution Architect at Outsystems
Boris Crismancich, Head of Business Development at Katulu
Max Rudman, CEO at Prodly
Mitch Ashley, CEO at ASG and Parker Yates, CRO at MediaOps (joint discussion)
The virtual environment features auditoriums with three tracks where attendees can watch the sessions by industry experts and an exhibit hall lined with booths showcasing the latest solutions from leading low-code companies. In the exhibit hall, attendees can download resources and interact with partner sponsors including ServiceNow, Appian, Outsystems, Prodly, Skuid, WaveMaker and DB Maestro.
Breakout sessions are organized into these three tracks:
Steering the Charge: Hear directly from CIOs, business leaders and IT managers on their approaches to adopting low-code/no-code from a high-level, organizational perspective.
Learning by Doing: The best way to learn is by doing. Tune in to hear experiences and case studies from customers who have brought low-code/no-code technologies to their organizations.
Enabling the Citizen Developer: Low-code/no-code technologies have given rise to the “Citizen Developer.” These demonstrations, workshops and how-to tutorials will share how low-code/no-code tools can help business users improve processes and increase productivity.
Attendees can participate in a scavenger hunt throughout the virtual environment for a chance to win Amazon gift cards. Participants earn points by visiting booths, watching sessions, downloading resources, networking with speakers in the chat area and finding objects hidden in the environment.
Registered attendees will also receive a link to access the virtual environment on-demand for up to 30 days after the live event.
To see the full agenda and to register, please visit Low Code Today.
