Florida PSC Commissioner Julie Brown Appointed to DOE Natural Gas Partnership

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Public Service Commissioner Julie Brown has been appointed to the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners’ (NARUC) Natural Gas Partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The Partnership will facilitate the exchange of information on emerging regulatory and technological solutions to advance the safety, reliability, resilience, affordability and environmental performance of the nation’s natural gas infrastructure. In his announcement NARUC President Brandon Presley said, “The Partnership will deliver value to state regulators and natural gas customers by illuminating advanced technologies and best practices to improve the reliability, resilience, safety, affordability and environmental attributes of our natural gas system.” The Partnership includes members representing 16 state public utility commissions. NARUC represents state public service commissioners who regulate essential utility services, such as electricity, telecommunications, gas, water, and transportation. “I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working with fellow NARUC members and the DOE to examine the critical issues related to natural gas regulation,” said PSC Commissioner Julie Brown, who also served on the NARUC-DOE Natural Gas Infrastructure Modernization Partnership. “Our collaboration through this Partnership will benefit consumers as we study new technologies and best practices for natural gas distribution infrastructure.” An active member of NARUC, Commissioner Brown serves on NARUC’s Board, Committee on Gas, Subcommittee on Nuclear Issues–Waste Disposal, and its Presidential Natural Gas Access and Expansion Task Force to help expand natural gas service in neglected and rural areas. She previously served on the NARUC-U.S. Department of Energy Natural Gas Infrastructure Modernization Partnership, facilitating investments in natural gas infrastructure modernization and repairs to natural gas distribution pipeline networks. Since October 2018, Commissioner Brown has served as Chair of the Gas Technology Institute’s Public Interest Advisory Committee after previously serving as its Vice Chair. Commissioner Brown was reappointed to the PSC for a third term beginning on January 2, 2019. She served as Commission Chairman from January 2016–January 2018. During her Chairmanship, the State of Florida experienced massive hurricane impacts for the first time in more than a decade. To help minimize future storm impacts, Commissioner Brown led the Commission’s review and recommendations of Florida’s electric utility storm-hardening actions for years to come. Before becoming a Commissioner, she was Associate Legal Counsel of First American Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, where she handled a variety of legal issues in the Eastern, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions, including corporate compliance with regulatory authorities. She also worked as a corporate attorney at Shumaker, Loop and Kendrick, LLP in Tampa, Florida, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and securities law. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctorate from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.