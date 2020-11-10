Sam Lybrand Joins SMS to Help Create Waste Industry Permit and Compliance Solutions

Safety Compliance Fleet Services

Safety Management Systems, Inc., a company specializing in Waste environment, health, and safety software, is pleased to announce the addition of Sam Lybrand.

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samuel Lybrand Joins SMS to Help Create Waste Industry Permit and Compliance Solutions

Safety Management Systems, Inc. (SMS), a company specializing in environment, health, and safety software, is pleased to announce the addition of Samuel Lybrand to its management team as Project Specialist for Solid Waste and Recyclables.

Lybrand, a highly experienced waste industry executive with experience in multiple related segments, will lead several important projects for SMS. These include the development of a waste industry permit and regulatory compliance module for SMS360, the company’s cloud-based and centralized software solution for safety and compliance management.

The new permit and compliance module will help waste and recycling clients manage permits, certification and notices of violation for waste collection, recycling, transfer stations, and landfills. Lybrand will also help SMS make continuous improvements to its electronic claims management module, which helps businesses manage workplace safety records including OSHA claims.

In leading these efforts and serving as an advisor for SMS’s solid waste industry client portfolio, Lybrand will call on over 30 years of waste management experience in collection, transfer, transportation, recycling and disposal.

Prior to joining SMS, Lybrand served in management at leading waste management companies such as Waste Management, Inc. and Republic Services, Inc. He managed and directed waste services, transportation, logistics, recycling, disposal, and other key areas. And he developed a diverse skill set in management, operations, financial analysis and project management.

More recently he has served as a solid waste management consultant and project specialist for clients including the cities of Columbus, Ohio; Omaha, Nebraska; and Tampa, Florida.

“Sam is an outstanding addition to our team,” said Christien Ducker, CEO and Founder of SMS, Inc. “His in-depth knowledge of the solid waste industry’s safety and risk management needs will be a major asset. He understands the solid waste industry’s need to maintain compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment, and he’ll be pivotal in our continued growth in that sector, especially in the development of our solid waste permit and regulatory compliance module for SMS360.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with Safety Management Systems, Inc.," said Lybrand. "I look forward to helping SMS as they continue to grow their portfolio of waste industry clients and increase the capabilities of the SMS360 system to include a regulatory compliance module. The inclusion of this module will further increase the already dynamic functionality of SMS360.”

A graduate of The College of New Jersey with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Lybrand has also completed post-baccalaureate business and engineering studies at Temple University and Drexel University. In his spare time, he enjoys sailing, sports, and working with young people as an Eagle Scout.

To learn more about Mr. Lybrand, SMS, Inc., and the company’s SMS360 and Fleet360 software and services, visit www.sms360.com or call +1 203-838-8877.



