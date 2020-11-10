Building Utility Scale PV Plants Across Africa and the World

Enerkon Solar International (ENKS OTC) opens talks with JSC “Ukrainian Capital Bank” Ukraine on a major Solar Project

Enerkon Solar International Inc (OTCBB:ENKS)

Enerkon Solar International and Enerkon New Technologies Holdings are your solution for a better world ” — Mr. Benjamin Ballout CEO

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerkon Solar International (ENKS OTC) opens talks with JSC “Ukrainian Capital Bank” Ukraine on a major Solar Project the new and historic

"Chernobyl Green Clean Solar Powered Co Generation Power Plant Project ”

located in the province of the same name, within Ukraine.

The Company Chairman Mr. Benjamin Ballout Stated today that "Today we opened initial talks for the construction of a historic Green Energy Co Generation Plant in partnership with JSC “Ukrainian Capital Bank” Mr. Ryazantsev Anatoly. CEO Kiev, Ukraine and Mr. Michael Vshmudt our Balkans Expert and Joint Venture Partner in the proposed project implementation"

Mr. Ballout Further states that "The Company is very excited to be a part of this historic project, which will transform a disaster site from 30 years ago, into a green energy hub for the Country providing a 3000 MW+ solar driven co generation Power Plant

(steam boiler driven turbo generators feeding the national electricity grid for 25 years)

A clean green energy solution for the future of Ukraine and the region"

The company will update the public as the talks progress to their conclusion and implementation

