Denver Startup ScatterSpoke Receives Funding from TinySeed Accelerator
ScatterSpoke, an Agile sprint retrospectives startup, is one of 13 companies selected to receive investment and join the latest TinySeed accelerator batch.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver tech startup ScatterSpoke was one of 13 companies selected to receive investment and join the latest TinySeed accelerator batch.
ScatterSpoke was founded by Colleen Johnson and John Samuelson, a husband and wife team who has been working on the product since 2015. Originally started as a side project, Colleen and John went full time in February 2020 and joined TinySeed in April 2020.
ScatterSpoke helps companies run better retrospectives, a practice for Agile teams to reflect on their approach to working and constantly improve it. Teams can add anonymous feedback at any moment, retrospective history and sentiment is saved over time, and retrospective formats can be changed to keep things new and exciting. Notable customers include CVS, Hubspot, CapitalOne, and Prudential.
When asked why they joined an accelerator, Colleen and John said, "We joined TinySeed to learn from other founders and mentors. We brought what we were great at into building our product but as we grew, we knew we needed help. The TinySeed community was immediately valuable to us in chipping away at assumptions and blockers slowing our growth so we could focus on increasing our revenue."
TinySeed is a year-long program that focuses on B2B SaaS startups, investing $120k for one founder with $60k additional per additional founder. Founded by Rob Walling and Einar Vollset, TinySeed was designed to help founders grow their companies faster and provide mentorship and support throughout the program year. Their mentor roster includes names such as Jason Fried of HEY, Rand Fishkin of Sparktoro, and April Dunford, author of Obviously Awesome.
Co-founder of TinySeed Rob Walling commented, “With Colleen’s subject-matter expertise and John’s technical experience, ScatterSpoke has a great foundation with their founding team. Add to that the traction they had built through sheer force of will, working nights and weekends for years, and you can see why they were an easy choice for this year’s TinySeed accelerator batch.”
TinySeed’s next application window will open in January 2021 with the next cohort starting the following May.
Colleen Johnson
ScatterSpoke
colleen.johnson@scatterspoke.com
