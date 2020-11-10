Over 150 Billion Euros on the Table as 5G Industry Leaders Congregate at 5G Techritory
180+ leaders of the 5G industry from around the world with 2000+ onlookers will come together on November 11-12 at the 5G Techritory forum.RIGA, LATVIA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 180 leaders of the 5G industry from around the world with 2000+ onlookers will be coming together virtually on November 11-12 at the 5G Techritory forum to discuss the future of 5G in Europe and beyond.
The 3rd-annual gathering is of particular importance in light of the recently announced EU funding programmes that are tied to 5G-related industries, together worth over 150 billion euros. Those include the Recovery and Resilience Facility programme worth 672.5b EUR of which 20% are geared towards the 5G industry, the Digital Europe programme worth 8.2b EUR, and the Horizon Europe program whose budget has not yet been announced in detail.
Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis will open the event with senior EC representatives speaking throughout the conference. Harnessing the opportunities of 5G in both economic and digitisation fields is of European importance, and the event is a venue to discuss this opportunity for Europe to establish itself as a leader in 5G.
“Connectivity is the backbone of Europe’s economy. Wider 5G coverage will help our industries to increase productivity, allow smaller businesses to innovate and grow, improve public services and connect rural economies. It will bring significant economic opportunities for years to come. Broadband and 5G connectivity are the foundation for the green and digital transformation of the economy. This is why Europe needs to speed up the rollout of 5G networks as a key part of its economic recovery from the pandemic – and why at least 20% of our recovery and resilience facility is dedicated to digital. It is how we can support industry and businesses, and keep Europe globally competitive in these key technologies.”
- Valdis Domrovskis, Executive Vice President, European Commission
The 2-day forum will bring together a wide array of policymakers, telecommunications professionals, government representatives of various levels, and industries looking to make use of 5G. Notable participants include:
- Edward Gillespie, Senior Vice President at AT&T
- Takehiro Nakamura, SVP and General manager at NTT Docomo, Inc.
- Diane Rinaldo, Executive Director of the Open RAN Policy Coalition
- Theo Blackwell, Chief Digital Officer for the City of London
- Mirella Liuzzi, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Economic Development of Italy
The event will feature never-before-seen discussions, such as a panel discussion with all three global vendors on one stage discussing their rollout of 5G, 5G in space, the viability of OpenRAN solutions, 5G in military applications, and even 6G.
The event will be streamed from the HQ in Riga, Latvia. The live event will not only allow for qualitative steaming, but also for participant participation, interaction, and communication with other virtual attendees and speakers. Interested participants can apply for their free invitation at 5Gtechritory.com.
Julia Gifford
Truesix
+371 26100633
email us here