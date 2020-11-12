Ancillare Appoints Dr. Georgia Crozier to Medical Director
Philadelphia-based optometrist Dr. Georgia Crozier joins Ancillare, leader in Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain, to consult on clinical trial planning.
Ophthalmologic studies tend to be highly specialized with a broad range of supply and equipment needs, and we are excited to have Dr. Crozier’s expertise in-house for our Sponsors and clients.”HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC) leader Ancillare, LP, the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Ancillary Supply Chain for Phase I-IV clinical research, today announced it has appointed Georgia Crozier, OD, MS as a Medical Director to serve on its growing Clinical Development Team.
— Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer, Ancillare, LP
Dr. Crozier will leverage years of experience at multiple clinical sites to serve as a Subject Matter Expert for clinical trial planning and execution. Working directly with Ancillare’s internal teams and with Sponsors, Dr. Crozier will consult on matters of compliance for robust CTASC design.
An optometrist who has worked at a number of clinical sites, Dr. Crozier brings over 35 years of experience in her field — as a clinical investigator, medical consultant, and lecturer. She is a graduate of Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University, and currently serves as the Director of the Moore Eye Institute Vision Rehabilitation Center.
“We are thrilled to bring on Dr. Crozier as a Medical Director,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. “Expanding our Clinical Development Team will further streamline the selection of ancillary supplies that meet increasingly demanding protocols and ever-changing global regulations. Ophthalmologic studies tend to be highly specialized with a broad range of supply and equipment needs, and we are excited to have Dr. Crozier’s expertise in-house for our Sponsors and clients.”
Dr. Crozier will serve as Medical Director alongside Dr. John Fitzgerald, who was recently appointed to the same role. The two physicians will work as a team and leverage their individual areas of expertise to better serve Ancillare’s Sponsors.
To read full biographies of Ancillare’s Medical Directors and learn more about the company’s Subject Matter Experts, visit https://ancillare.com/about/#leadership.
About Ancillare, LP
Ancillare is the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC) for Phase I-IV clinical research. Ancillare arms Sponsors of global clinical trials with customized, end-to-end supply plans, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s industry-shaping model navigates the complexities of the Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain to reduce both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improve operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.
Ancillare has supported more than 4,000 clinical trials across 200,000 clinical sites over 100 countries with a corporate office in the United States, and distribution hubs in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, and Ukraine. To learn more, visit Ancillare.com.
