Learning Social Media Basics: OOm Promotes The Creation Of Facebook Page for Small Businesses
Create more opportunities for your brand with the help of social media marketing platforms such as Facebook. Read to find out more.
Businesses can create content on their Facebook feeds to share more on what they do and run advertisements to target specific audiences.”SINGAPORE, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses have taken a huge hit due to the pandemic. Since major cities and countries have halted physical operations of stores, restaurants, and shops, it has become challenging for many business owners to keep their businesses going. Luckily, we live in a digital age where purchasing and trading can still be done online.
In a recent On the Red Dot episode, a documentary featuring various socio-political issues and current affairs in Singapore, the topic on the importance of social media on small businesses was explored. OOm’s CEO and Co-Founder, Ian Cheow shared the basics of creating a Facebook Business Page with the owner of Bobby Fabrics, a family business that specializes in selling high-quality fabrics in Singapore.
More than just discussing the impact of the pandemic on SMEs, the second episode of Making The Digital Leap - Taking The First Step shared solutions on how these businesses can continue to market to their consumers.
WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoDzYauUjA8
How Facebook Can Help Small Businesses
Even before the pandemic, Facebook has been one of the prominent platforms that businesses market on. However, some business owners are still marketing via traditional methods as they might be uncertain of the setup processes and the benefits of social media marketing. In the latest episode of On The Red Dot, various small businesses were featured as they learnt to promote their businesses with social media. Prior to this, Jacky from Bobby Fabrics was promoting the business with his personal Facebook page instead of a business Facebook page, which is not encouraged as there are various features that Facebook offers in Business Pages which are not available in personal pages.
Cheow shared, "We don't recommend SMEs to use their personal page because if they search for Bobby Fabrics, they will find your personal page and this content will not be relevant to them. Another downside of using your personal account is there are very limited features. For example, you cannot promote your page, and people cannot follow you because if they want to connect with you, they need to send you a friend request."
Creating a Facebook Business Page is basically like opening a new shop. Uploading your profile and banner photo is like putting up the signage on your storefront. Publishing images and content is basically the same as putting up your products on the shelf. The only difference is that customers do not need to be physically present to make the purchase.
How to Stand Out Among Your Competitors
Creating a Facebook Page is easy but making sure that you are actually making an impact is a challenge. From setting up a Page to creating quality content, down to dressing up your products before shipping, these are point to point recommendations to start up your business’ Facebook Page. Here are some tips:
Creating a Page - Create a username or display name that people can recognize immediately. It should be relevant to your business name and industry. In that way, when people search for products or services related to your business, it will show up as one of the results.
Standardize the Images - Social media is a visual platform. Many users and online consumers are attracted to the images for them to click on a specific item. Make sure to take appealing photos of your products. It does not need to be professionally done; even you can make it look professional using your own camera. Also, make sure to use your company logo as the Profile Picture so it is easier for your existing customers to recognize you.
Building your Following - Upon setting up your Page, you can invite your existing Friends to Like or Follow your Page. This is how you can start to build your community. Through this, you can expand your reach by asking them to invite their existing friends or share your Page’s content on their feed. However, to make sure that you will also have a wider community following than just your friends’ list, you can utilize the Promote Page function on the Page.
Planning for Content - Social media is all about the content. No matter how many followers you have, if you do not publish content, your page is futile. Think of it as having a TV network without the actual shows. It is useless. Moreover, having a huge following will not turn into profits at all. Make sure to always develop a content plan with an average of 2-3 posts a week. There is a wide range of topics and themes to use to make sure that you will not run out of ideas. Initially, you can start creating content for your products or services or you can feature stories of real people's experience with your business.
Social Media Marketing in the New Normal
Consumers are getting more and more active in the digital space, especially on social media platforms such as Facebook. Because of this, big and small businesses are obliged to dive into this trend. If you have not started your social media marketing efforts, you do not need to worry. You can get help from digital marketing professionals such as OOm to get you started.
“Facebook is a good platform for small businesses that are just starting out in the digital world. Setting up a Business Page is relatively easy and there are more than 2.7 billion active users within this ecosystem to reach out to. Businesses can create content on their Facebook feeds to share more on what they do and run advertisements to target specific audiences,” Cheow concluded.
Create opportunities and open possibilities for your brand with the help of social media marketing platforms such as Facebook.
