Nancy Ramaurthi and Agnieszka Burban Discuss Women in Wellness with Candice Georgiadis

Agnieszka Burban, psychotherapist trained at the prestigious Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience
Nancy Ramaurthi, co-founder & CEO of Proper. Agnieszka Burban, psychotherapist trained at the prestigious Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience.
Getting good sleep is one of the best ways to achieve better health. The effects of a good night's rest are immediate, and the impact of multiple nights and years of good sleep go even further.
— Nancy Ramaurthi, co-founder and CEO of Proper
Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.
Get outside every day for at least a 10-minute walk. Clear your head. Feel the sun on your body. Take a deep breath.
Spend time with people you care about. Make an effort to have that conversation, even if it’s via phone call or text. Be present in your day-to-day interactions — life is short, and while positions and jobs may come and go, your family and friends are foremost.
Drink water. Drink water!!
Disconnect at night. Have a wind-down routine away from your work and the news, etc.
Of course — get a proper night’s rest!
If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?
Get Sleep. (But there is probably some trademark issue with that!)
5 pieces of advice for those looking to start a new company?
Bring your best to your work and your team. That means taking care of your health. Eat well, drink that water, and yes — get that sleep. You’ll be clear-headed and rested as you absorb information and make critical decisions with your team. People are counting on you.
Listen, learn, and adapt. You will be inspired by and get fresh ideas by continually reading, talking to others, and more. Don’t ever think there is nothing to learn from X meeting or Y article. There may be that one spark that changes everything.
Know, love, and respect your customers. Stay close to their problems and needs. Understand them deeply. Always be looking for opportunities to improve and delight customers with the absolute best in your products and services.
Listen and learn from your detractors and enthusiasts — If you satisfy the most exacting customers, you’ll please almost everyone. Set that bar high for yourself. When I first heard, “feedback is a gift,” I didn’t fully understand it, but I now thoroughly embrace it.
People, people, people. Surround yourself with the best team — those in the company, agency partners, formal and informal advisors (you know who they are!), consultants, board members, and investors. That’s how you’ll win, be better and stronger, and ultimately be able to deliver against your mission.
Read the rest of the interview here.
Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.
1.The consequences of this are absolutely devastating. It is not just “a way of thinking” or “seeing the world” — it is a way of being. The way we are, will translate directly into what comes into our life.
By example, following a breakup, people usually hold on to a lot of anger and resentment towards the ex-partner. This is completely understandable, and pain needs to be felt after a breakup. It is also perfectly natural to experience a sense of loss and grief. However, holding on to anger and resentment for months and years after the breakup is whole different story. It’s like having a hole in a roof, eventually the rain and cold will corrode the building from inside out.
2.Ask yourself the question “What is my part in it?”
In my last relationship, I suffered a lot of anxiety and eventually depression. What contributed to that was the fact that I lived in an environment which was completely unsuitable for my sound sensitivity. My ex-partner had a small, open-plan house where every single conversation would be echoing everywhere in the house. When I asked myself: “How did I contribute to the outcome of this relationship?”, the answers became very clear. I turned a blind eye to the fact that the house was unsuitable for me. Deep down I knew it was not the right place for me.
3.Saying,“selfish” here, I do not mean being selfish in a bad way. Being “selfish” in a good way, is actually putting ourselves first and a huge part of self-love. If you can’t put yourself first — why would you expect anybody else to do that for you? When I moved into my ex boyfriend’s house I lost my basic needs- the need for being in a quiet home environment. Remind yourself that your needs matter. If you cannot meet your needs; neither will your partner.
The full interview is available here.
