RepairDesk Announces Early Bird Black Friday Discounts
The all-in-one repair management software, RepairDesk has recently announced a new Black Friday discount offer, along with an early bird promotion.ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATE, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This new deal is aimed at repair shops that wish to manage their operations by purchasing a software at a discounted rate on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Speaking on the new discount packages, RepairDesk CEO, Usman Butt said, “Black Friday is the beginning of the holiday season, and everyone looks for big savings around this time. Since we want repair shops to make it big with their business, we’re giving them all the help they can get at a much more affordable rate.”
The new discount will be applicable for the Black Friday weekend, starting November 27, 2020, and will last all the way to Cyber Monday on November 30, 2020.
Customers who sign up with RepairDesk during that time will receive a 30% discount for all plans that they purchase during this time. The discount applies to the Lite+, Professional and Enterprise plans that RepairDesk offers, both for monthly and yearly packages.
That’s not all, however. This year, RepairDesk is running a very special early bird discount offer for eager customers. If users sign up for a RepairDesk plan before the Black Friday sale this year, they will instead receive a 40% discount on their choice of package. This applies to all their plans for both monthly and yearly subscriptions.
“Giving an early bird discount to customers is our way of helping our customers out,” said Butt. “The 40% discount gives people more incentive to start their success story early with RepairDesk, so they can spend the remaining holiday season on other important purchases. We want them to know that with RepairDesk, their business is taken care of, and that’s what this early bird deal also shows.”
RepairDesk is a cellphone and computer repair shop software that makes your life easier by helping you manage your work effortlessly and with just a few clicks. Using the software, users have the ability to manage their repair stores with ease using a variety of features. RepairDesk offers plans for all sorts of customers worldwide, and provides enough flexibility that any repair shop can sign on with them. With a subscriber base of over 1,400 users, RepairDesk is considered the world’s #1 choice in repair management software by independent store owners, and is ranked in the top category for Computer Repair Software on Capterra.
The RepairDesk Enterprise plan provides customers with the highly-useful modules of Loyalty, Gift Cards, Store Credits, Product Bundles, and more. Adding everything in one place gives total freedom to RepairDesk customers to run tailored loyalty programs, design customized gift cards, boost their bottom line, and gives shoppers more of an incentive to come and do business with you.
You can visit RepairDesk’s website today and get started on a free 14-day trial right now.
https://pos.repairdesk.co/black-friday-sale
https://www.repairdesk.co/
