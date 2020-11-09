Gov. Herbert Updates State of Emergency and Public Health Order

November 9, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 9, 2020) – Following last night’s announcements of new restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Utah, Gov. Gary R. Herbert and the Utah Department of Health have released updated orders which clarify several points of confusion.

Under the new orders:

Bars and restaurants may not serve alcohol after 10:00 p.m. but are permitted to remain open. Athletic events run by private companies, such as dance and karate classes, are permitted to continue if certain attendance, mask wearing, and physical distancing requirements are enforced.

View the State of Emergency order here.

View the Public Health order here.

