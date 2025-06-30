Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
June 30 – July 4, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, June 30
7:30 a.m. Republican Governors Association (RGA) Breakfast
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
8:00 a.m. RGA welcome by Oklahoma Governor Stitt
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
8:50 a.m. RGA golf round
Location: Oak Tree National, Edmond, OK
1:30 p.m. Speak at RGA Lunch
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Tuesday, July 1
9:00 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. America250 Utah Kickoff
Location: South steps, Utah Capitol
Media Access
12:00 p.m. Employee Town Hall
Location: Virtual
1:15 p.m. Meet with Employee of the Month: Madison Anderson, Utah Dept. of Commerce
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Third District Court Judicial Interviews
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, July 2
10:00 a.m. Meeting with Utah’s Public Lands Policy and Coordinating Office Director Redge Johnson
Location: Virtual
10:30 a.m. Meeting with Utah Department of Environmental Quality Director Tim Davis
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Meeting with Senior Staff
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Meeting with Damond Watkins
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, July 3
No public meetings
Friday, July 4
Office closed – Fourth of July
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
June 30 – July 4, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, June 30
No public meetings
Tuesday, July 1
8:30 a.m. Team meeting
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. America250 Utah Kickoff
Location: South steps, Utah Capitol
Media Access
12:00 p.m. Employee Town Hall
Location: Virtual
1:15 p.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Third District Court Judicial Interviews
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, July 2
No public meetings
Thursday, July 3
No public meetings
Friday, July 4
Office closed – Fourth of July
