Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

June 30 – July 4, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, June 30
7:30 a.m. Republican Governors Association (RGA) Breakfast
Location: Oklahoma City, OK

8:00 a.m. RGA welcome by Oklahoma Governor Stitt
Location: Oklahoma City, OK

8:50 a.m. RGA golf round
Location: Oak Tree National, Edmond, OK

1:30 p.m. Speak at RGA Lunch
Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Tuesday, July 1

9:00 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. America250 Utah Kickoff
Location: South steps, Utah Capitol
Media Access

12:00 p.m. Employee Town Hall
Location: Virtual

1:15 p.m. Meet with Employee of the Month: Madison Anderson, Utah Dept. of Commerce
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Third District Court Judicial Interviews
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, July 2

10:00 a.m. Meeting with Utah’s Public Lands Policy and Coordinating Office Director Redge Johnson
Location: Virtual

10:30 a.m. Meeting with Utah Department of Environmental Quality Director Tim Davis

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Meeting with Senior Staff

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Meeting with Damond Watkins

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, July 3
No public meetings

Friday, July 4
Office closed – Fourth of July

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

June 30 – July 4, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, June 30
No public meetings

Tuesday, July 1
8:30 a.m. Team meeting

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. America250 Utah Kickoff
Location: South steps, Utah Capitol
Media Access

12:00 p.m. Employee Town Hall
Location: Virtual

1:15 p.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Third District Court Judicial Interviews
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, July 2
No public meetings

Thursday, July 3

No public meetings

Friday, July 4

Office closed – Fourth of July

