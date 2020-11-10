NEXCOM USA Helps Partners Focus On Their Core Businesses
NEXCOM USA is a one-stop solutions partner that offers comprehensive manufacturing, logistics and post-sales support services.FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM USA has expanded its ISO 9001 Certified, “Assembled in the U.S.A.” manufacturing, logistics services, and post-sales support. With over a decade of experience and its facility capabilities ramped up, NEXCOM USA is aiming to be the one-stop solution partner to help businesses focus on their core products. Its full solution covers a wide array of industries that include, but not limited to, healthcare, networking and communication, smart manufacturing, transportation, robotics, smart retail, surveillance, and education.
For each new partner NEXCOM USA works with, it promises to build up the best Customer Focused Team (CFT) for that partner. Depending on the partner’s service needs, the CFT could include a logistics manager, project manager, product manager, RMA/QA engineer, manufacturing engineer and field application engineer. With that CFT comes quality assurance that delivers on consistent quality, regulated workflow and checkpoints on professional standards, and continual improvement, all with the purpose to provide total partner satisfaction.
By partnering with NEXCOM USA, businesses are able to experience reduced manufacturing time, shorter turnaround time, more flexibility such as overtime work if necessary, and reduced transportation costs. NEXCOM USA’s manufacturing services include build-to-order/build-to-stock/configure-to-order manufacturing, software installation, and original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer process service, among others. In addition, with assembly done here in the United States, products rolling off one of the six assembly lines can proudly display “Assembled in the U.S.A.” Its logistics services include inventory management, order fulfillment, Kanban (pooling) logistics, end-to-end customer service, resourcing and kitting, and global delivery. Its post-sales support service includes return/exchange RMA, refurbish/repair, engineering change order/rework/debug, white glove onsite, and advance replacement services. With these tasks outsourced to NEXCOM USA, businesses are able to better allocate their resources and direct their focus to areas of core importance.
“From automotive to medical, connected devices or industrial application, NEXCOM USA provides comprehensive one-stop-solution services to help ease the strain on our partners so they can focus their energy on what they do best,” said Eli Tsai, NEXCOM USA Vice President of Operations.
