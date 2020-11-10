Recording Artist Relm Diggie Captures the Feelings of Many in New Single
EINPresswire.com/ -- Realm Diggie releases a powerful and emotionally driven single detailing the traumas that occur due to police brutality in the Black community. The single, titled “Here We Go Again,” reveals pain, sadness, and empathy. Relm expresses his pain and the reasons for his anger towards the state of police brutality in the world. Doing so, he paints a vivid image of what any given day could be like through the eyes of a black man in today’s society. Realm’s mission with the song is to bring awareness to one of the many variables that sparked the Black Lives Matter “BLM” Movement.
“I’d have to say this is one of the most powerful pieces to this day. I put a lot of passion into my music, a lot of emotion into my words, and the visuals are phenomenal. I believe this is one of my best pieces right now because of all the elements there. This project came together so beautifully and at an important time.” says Relm Diggie.
The single comes after the high-intensity protests that began in May 2020 and some continuing to this day. In the summer of 2020, citizens across the United States began anti-police brutality protests after the death of George Floyd. Aside from being on the front lines, Relm wants to provide healing through his music. "Here We Go Again" is more than a political piece but a message to anyone going through the effects of police brutality.
“Here We Go Again” is available on all streaming platforms.
Check out the visual here
About Relm Diggie- Relm Diggie is a rapper, singer, songwriter born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. He has always been passionate about writing and storytelling. Since as early as 4th grade, Relm Diggie was inspired to write and share his story with the world. Relm got his first break in 2003 when his song was played on the local radio station. The love and support he received pushed him to take a giant leap of faith and move across the country to California. He’s collaborated with artists like Bizzy Bone, E. White, and Mr. Kane. He’s also toured with Cash Money, Mobb Deep, and D-12. .He always wants to keep listeners on their toes as he expands his brand and creativity.
