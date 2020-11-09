Sluurpy the first social food network arrives in Brazil
Thanks to user advice you can simply find the best restaurants to eat at with SluurpyBRAZIL, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you want to eat out or order at home but every time choosing a good restaurant is hard and time-consuming? The platform dedicated to restaurants of Sluurpy can help you in finding the perfect restaurant suiting your taste, by providing you with the digital and original menus of your favourite restaurants.
Moreover Sluurpy is not just digital menus and information collection about restaurants, but it is a complete Food Network with typical features of a Social! You can organise your dinner with friends, follow food blogger's activities, see posts of restaurants and much more. In few words it is a complete and innovative Social Food Network dedicated and created by food lovers!
Eating in Brazil is an absolute pleasure. Just like the country itself, Brazilian cuisine is vibrant, colorful, diverse, and exciting. Brazil is a vast country and the food vary greatly from region to region. The typical food of Brazil has many influences. The Portuguese had a huge impact in shaping Brazil’s culture and traditions. Brazilian food has also been influenced by other European, African, South American, and Asian countries.
Combined with the range of food which is produced in the native farms, mountains, and coastlines, traditional Brazilian food is rich, delicious, and a highlight of any trip there! Here are the 5 dishes you must try in São Paulo.
5 dishes that Sluurpy users (fuudies) recommend in São Paulo restaurants menu
1. Barbecued meat: in Brazil, premium cuts (the most popular being picanha, or rump cap) are seasoned with no more than a liberal shake of coarse salt, before being grilled to pink perfection over charcoal (or wood, if you’re doing it the old-fashioned Southern way).
2. Moqueca: stew made with fish, onions, garlic, tomatoes, cilantro, and in the northern state of Bahia, coconut milk. Moqueca is served with theatrical flourish as the piping hot clay pot is uncovered at the table amid clouds of fragrant steam.
3. Cachaça: if Mexico has tequila, America has bourbon, and Russia has vodka, then cachaça is the spirit of Brazil. Dating back to the 1500s, cachaça is made from fermented sugarcane juice and is best known as the fiery kick in caipirinhas – Brazil’s national cocktail. While caipirinhas are often made with uncoloured, unaged cachaças, there are thousands of better-quality golden varieties available, aged in wooden barrels and sipped straight up by aficionados.
4. Brigadeiros: traditional Brazilian dessert, created by a confectioner from Rio de Janeiro, Heloisa Nabuco de Oliveira. Brazil’s answer to the chocolate truffle, brigadeiros are so simple to make that they quite literally get rolled out for kids’ parties nationwide. The sweet balls are made by simmering condensed milk with cocoa powder, then whisking in butter and shaping the mix into balls before rolling in chocolate sprinkles.The origin of the name "Brigadeiro" is linked to the presidential campaign of Brigadier Eduardo Gomes, UDN candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 1946.
5. Pão de queijo: cheese and bread are brought together in glorious union in Brazil’s pão de queijo, a moreish snack enjoyed at any time of day. Crispy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside, the gluten-free bread rolls are made with tapioca flour, eggs and grated curado minas cheese, rolled into small balls.
Where to go eating
According to Sluurpy, or rather thanks to customer reviews, in São Paulo we know it is possible to taste the best typical cuisine of Brazil in numerous places.
When you need to decide which restaurant visit in order to get the best you want to try, you can go to Sluurpy’s website and select among countless choices. You can go to Sluurpy, click the city you are in (for example São Paulo) and filter among the numerous restaurants (in São Paulo there are more than 3.800!) based on category of restaurants. You can start selecting by having a look to types of cuisine, meals or single dish and choose the one suits the best to you!
