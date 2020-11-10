Statewide COVID Trace Activation Visits Las Vegas, Reno and Carson City
Las Vegas performers pose following a COVID Trace Activation at the Iconic Welcome to Las Vegas Sign, organized by Greg Chase of Experience Strategy Associates and Douglas Johnson of E+ Productions.
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, Local Entertainers and Nevada COVID-19 Task Force Shared Benefits of COVID Trace app through an innovative multi-city activationLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A spectacle like only Nevada can deliver began with star-studded performances around Las Vegas designed to inspire the community to download and adopt the COVID Trace contact tracing app. The innovative tool offered free of charge provides important contact information without compromising privacy. The Las Vegas activations started at the Welcome to Las Vegas Sign and then joined a parade of local business trucks, a Miracle Flights Ambulance, an RTC bus and more--emblazoned with information about the app and how to download--to make their way throughout the city. T-Mobile Arena, Allegiant Stadium Caesars Palace, local grocery stores and health clubs in Las Vegas and Henderson are all being treated with special surprise shows. The group made a unique stop at the currently dark Smith Center for a performance in front of the cherished local venue to send the message that the sooner we stop COVID, the sooner we can light up the stages once again.
Celebrating Nevada Day in safety and style, the successful statewide socially distanced pop-up performances made their way to Reno and Carson City where cheerleaders from the University of Nevada-Reno joined performers from the Las Vegas Strip, including the famed Chippendales, for an original rendition of We Are Family in both English and Spanish. The activation made its way throughout the city where grocery stores, car dealerships and college campuses all received surprise pop-up shows. Final activations were held at the Nevada State Capitol Building and the Governor’s Mansion where Nevada Governor Steve Steve Sisolak and his wife Nevada First Lady Kathy Sisolak welcomed the group and thanked them for not only helping spreading this important message but rallying local businesses to donate time and resources to this statewide activation.
The activation, designed to inspire the community to download and adopt the COVID Trace contact tracing app, resulted in five times the usual daily downloads indicating the community is motivated to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The state’s Covid-19 Task Force and Nevada Department of Health and Human Services partnered with Greg Chase, CEO of Experience Strategy Associates and Douglas Johnson, President of E+ Productions to bring this innovative activation to Nevada’s citizens.
“This was an incredibly rewarding event to organize for our community. Not only did we receive a stunning outpouring of support from businesses across the state to bring it to life, but we saw an immediate impact with a rise in downloads,” said event producer Greg Chase, CEO of Experience Strategy Associates. “Our hope that Nevada residents continue to spread the message and help us slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Experience Strategy Associates is a Las Vegas-based consulting group focused on helping organizations unlock potential & revenue through designing innovative brand & product strategies, customer insights, experience design & customer service culture training and development. Most recently, ESA has been actively engaged in supporting the local Las Vegas community in the fight against COVID-19.
E+ Productions ENTERTAINMENT AND SO MUCH MORE... ENTERTAINMENT PLUS PRODUCTIONS is an award-winning, full-scale production company that provides entertainment, along with a full suite of production and design services. From intimate to epic, we create in the world of live events, television, film, continuous shows on land or sea, and any other realm requiring a generous serving of WOW. We are fun-loving, outrageous, over-the-top creatives who were born thinking outside the box. We are also a team who gets the job done on time, on budget, and all within an environment of mutual respect, inclusivity, and love for this artform.
