Book Recommendation Site CraveBooks.com Serves Up All The Books Readers Are Hungry For At Prices Everyone Can Afford

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Jose, California – Voracious readers now have a great new way to discover new authors and great books at discount prices with the launch of CraveBooks.com, a daily email service and website that brings together readers with the authors they love, or helps them find their new favorite.

CraveBooks offers an unmatched selection of eBooks spanning a huge range of popular genres, from romance to Sci-Fi to historical fiction to more educational fare like cooking. CraveBooks supports all popular platforms (Kindle, Kobo, Apple, Google, Nook, etc.), addressing the full range of reader tastes and device preferences. Many titles are available for just $0.99 and the site even offers promotional titles for free.

Daily emails include everything you need to know about the latest book deals, including book covers, titles, descriptions, links to purchase from various stores. The site also features useful background info like author bios and contact information, audio book links and more.

“The crowded eBook market can be a confusing place, finding your way to writers you can really connect with isn’t always easy,” said Cary Bergeron, the sites’ founder. “CraveBooks takes the hassle out of finding your guilty pleasures, at prices that can’t be beat!”

The site also provides services for authors looking to promote their books and introduce themselves to new readers. offering the most robust book pages available outside of Amazon. Authors can share their social media profiles, websites and contact information, to form direct connections with readers. The site offers a simple, seamless submission process where you can aggregate all of your book info, social media posts and contact details.

About CraveBooks.com

Crave Books is part of the Vossik Media Group and is a full-service eBook site, book blog and daily email service that sends readers free and bargain ebooks, and connects readers and writers. It also offers a variety of book promotions for authors to raise their profiles and reach new readers. Visit us today.