Book Recommendation App Deluxe Romance Connects Readers With Exceptional Authors And eBook Deals Daily

Site offers eBook deals to romance fans across the full range of styles and sub-genres, delivers daily emails offering exclusive deals and deep discounts.

LOVELAND, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the addition of Deluxe Romance to the Crave Books family, readers have a new destination on the web for the latest romance titles across a wide range of sub-genres. Simple, user-friendly navigation, helps readers to find the latest offerings from writers they love, and helps authors build lasting relationships with their readers.

DeluxeRomance.com offers an exceptional selection of eBooks spanning styles from historical to erotic to to supernatural, and supporting all popular platforms (Kindle, Kobo, Apple, Google, Nook, etc.), addressing the full range of reader tastes and device preferences.

Among the site’s most attractive features is an email service that delivers free, bargain and full price romance eBooks to readers daily. This service is tied to the Crave Books, book recommendation service. The site offers readers everything they need to know including book covers, titles, descriptions, reviews and links to purchase from various stores (Amazon, Kobo, BN and Smashwords).

The service also features author interviews, contact info, bios and social media links – everything readers need to build relationships with their favorite writers.

DeluxeRomance.com also helps authors promote their work directly to interested readers, offering the most robust book pages available outside of Amazon. The site offers a simple, seamless submission process where authors can aggregate all of their book info, social media posts and contact details.

About DeluxeRomance.com

DeluxeRomance.com is a full-service eBook site connecting romance readers with the writers they love. It offers access for free, bargain and full price romance eBooks, a daily email service with the latest news and deals. It also offers a variety of promotional opportunities for authors to raise their profiles and reach new readers. Visit us today.