Northeast Minnesota: MnDOT advances more than 200 road projects during 2020 construction season (Nov. 9, 2020)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation advanced or completed more than 200 road and bridge projects during the 2020 construction season that is now wrapping up throughout Minnesota. An additional 36 projects enhanced safety at railroad crossings, and 15 projects extended or repaired runways or other infrastructure at local airports.

“Minnesota’s 2020 construction program represented a broad mix of projects that improved all modes of transportation and provided jobs throughout the state during a challenging year,” said Jay Hietpas, MnDOT assistant commissioner, operations. “While COVID-19 created challenges in some areas, the reduced traffic volumes we saw early in the season helped in some cases to minimize disruptions to travelers. We want to thank everyone in both the private and public sectors who helped make this season a success, and worked diligently to keep projects on track.”

Notable projects completed in 2020 include the Highway 5 “Around the Airport” construction near MSP International Airport; the new Highway 63 bridge in Red Wing; concrete resurfacing and safety improvements along 18 miles of Highway 23 between Cottonwood and Granite Falls; and reconstruction of five miles of Highway 210 west of Fergus Falls. In addition, two important multi-year projects that began in 2020 include the Twin Ports Interchange in Duluth, and improvements to Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater.

Construction highlights for Northeast Minnesota include:

I-35 Lake Avenue Bridge – Resurfaced the Lake Avenue Bridge spanning I-35 in downtown Duluth; improved sidewalks, signals, police and traffic cameras; and added bike lane and left-turn lane onto Superior Street.

– Resurfaced the Lake Avenue Bridge spanning I-35 in downtown Duluth; improved sidewalks, signals, police and traffic cameras; and added bike lane and left-turn lane onto Superior Street. Highway 61 in Grand Marais – Completed first year of two-year project that will reconstruct Highway 61 in Grand Marais and improve other infrastructure.

– Completed first year of two-year project that will reconstruct Highway 61 in Grand Marais and improve other infrastructure. Highway 53 in International Falls – Completed first year of two-year project that will repair pavement, improve drainage/storm sewer system, improve pedestrian accessibility, build multi-use trail, and add new signal systems and LED lighting.

– Completed first year of two-year project that will repair pavement, improve drainage/storm sewer system, improve pedestrian accessibility, build multi-use trail, and add new signal systems and LED lighting. Highway 1/73 – Completed first year of two-year project that will resurface 21 miles of Highway 1 and five miles of Highway 73, replace 10 culverts, and realign Highway 1/53 intersection.

– Completed first year of two-year project that will resurface 21 miles of Highway 1 and five miles of Highway 73, replace 10 culverts, and realign Highway 1/53 intersection. Highway 37 Gilbert – Completed first year of two-year project that will resurface Highway 37 through Gilbert, replace underground utilities, and improve intersections.

Other recent traffic control changes in District 1 include the reopening of Hwy 53 in Virginia and the completion of work for 2020 on Hwy 61 in Grand Portage.

For a complete list of current MnDOT construction projects and their status, see www.mndot.gov/roadwork.

For real-time travel information, visit 511mn.org or download the 511MN app.

