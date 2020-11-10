Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Evans Garment Restoration announces its newest franchisee Colvin Cleaners of Buffalo, NY.

BUFFALO, TN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evans Garment Restoration announces its newest franchisee, Colvin Cleaners of Kenmore, N.Y. Colvin Cleaners has been servicing the insurance industry since 1979. Colvin Cleaners, a family-owned premier dry cleaner for 89 years, will now represent Evans Garment Restoration as its Central &amp; Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania franchise. They will continue to provide premium restoration services for clothes, drapes, furs, linens, leather, suede, rugs, specialty textiles, and electronics that have been exposed to water and smoke. Paul Billoni, who has worked at Colvin Cleaners for 44 years and began its fire and water restoration division in 1979, is President and CEO. His son Christopher is Vice President and oversees the Restoration division along with his sister Erica which also serves as a manager. Colvin Cleaners is a third-generation family dry cleaner. “We believe that combining our 89 years of experience along with the technology, patents, and National reach of the Evans brand will catapult us as the regional leader of textile and electronic restoration in Central &amp; Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania,” said Paul Billoni, President of Colvin Cleaners. Colvin Cleaners will continue to serve Central &amp; Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania now using the franchisee tag Evans Garment Restoration by Colvin Cleaners.

“Adding Paul and the Colvin family is a special achievement for me personally, Paul has always championed my efforts to become a National leader for garment and electronic restoration, and now I have the opportunity to mentor his children and set them up for continued success. Adding Colvin Cleaners as a franchisee is not only in line with our mission of only adding the very best to our network, but this time I get to ‘Pay it forward.’” said Joel Lyons, President of Evans Garment Restoration.

