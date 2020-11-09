Offender Who Walked away from ELC Captured

An offender participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) who walked away from his residence has been apprehended.

Darryl Cordell was taken into custody by law enforcement in South Carolina, who transported him to a local detention center. Cordell was serving an active sentence for Habitual Felon, Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Open Container and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He had a projected release date of March 20, 2021.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

