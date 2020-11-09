Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Largest Single-Family Residence in Seaside Golf Community of Cabo del Sol

Las Colinas 16 A five-star resort-like hidden oasis. Private guest suites, featuring interior and exterior lounge areas. Complete with two show-stopping pools and a water slide. Views of the championship fairway of the Cove Club Golf Course and the Sea of Cortez.

Las Colinas 16 is Under Contract in Cooperation with Listing Agent Tristen Cutler of Destination, Powered by Cabo Cribs.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that Las Colinas 16, located in the premier Los Cabos golf community of Cabo del Sol is pending sale following an active auction with 5 registered bidders, in cooperation with listing agent Tristen Cutler of Destination, and buyer’s agent Jim Gladgo of Century 21 Paradise Properties.

Never before offered for sale, the property sold No Reserve November 6th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com. Having processed over $100 billion in bids, the online platform allows buyers to bid remotely, from wherever they may be in the world.

The five-star resort-like oasis received global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 5 weeks prior to the auction which resulted in over 34,000+ website/page views, 1,453 prospects, 78 open house tours, 58 qualified showings by interested buyers.

This stylish contemporary hacienda-style villa, occupying a commanding double lot, is the largest single-family residence in the Top 100 seaside golf community of Cabo del Sol. Designed as the ultimate destination retreat or beachside compound the multi-generational home sleeps up to 28 people and grants guests access to their own suites, featuring private interior and exterior lounge areas.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of Las Colinas 16 will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agent. For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

