Middlesex Barracks/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304685
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/03/2020 at 0815 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order & Violation of Conditions of
Release
ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/03/2020 Vermont State Police received a report of a possible Abuse Prevention Order Violation in Williamstown. Subsequent investigation indicated that Ivan Alcide had violated his court orders by contacting the victim via electronic means. Alcide was subsequently issued a citation by Berlin Police Department to appear at the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 12/16/2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2020 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648