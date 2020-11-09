Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,459 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A304685

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert                            

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/03/2020 at 0815 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order & Violation of Conditions of

Release

 

ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide                                               

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/03/2020 Vermont State Police received a report of a possible Abuse Prevention Order Violation in Williamstown. Subsequent investigation indicated that Ivan Alcide had violated his court orders by contacting the victim via electronic means.  Alcide was subsequently issued a citation by Berlin Police Department to appear at the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 12/16/2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the above offense.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2020 at 0800 hours            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.