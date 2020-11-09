Experts Share the Latest Info on Fashion, Passion, and Climate Action with High School Students
Climate change education happens in many places, not only the classroom... The Center for Sustainable Futures is excited to explore the ways fashion could play a role in addressing climate change.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teens care about what they wear, and they are the future of our environment, which is why Fashiondex, LIM College, and the Center for Sustainable Futures at Teachers College, Columbia University are hosting Conversations on Fashion, Passion and Climate Action. The event and expert panel will focus on ways to educate, empower and mobilize NYC and surrounding high school students around climate change and connect the climate crisis with their lives through fashion.
— Dr. Oren Pizmony-Levy, Teachers College, Columbia University
“We want to communicate to students how fashion relates to climate change and is contributing to the acceleration of greenhouse gases, pollution, waste, and social inequities globally,” said event moderator Andrea Kennedy of Fashiondex and LIM College. Kennedy, who received a Zankel Zellowship from Teachers College for Climate Change Education, said that the climate crisis is a justice crisis. “And we can use fashion as an agent of change.”
The event takes place on Thursday, November 19th, from 3-4:30pm EST/12-1:30 PST.
The conversation features speakers from five sustainable fashion and climate-activism organizations who will share their work, passion, and strategies to inspire young people to use fashion as a catalyst for good.
The panel will be moderated by Andrea Kennedy, and co-narrated by Rebecca Margolis, LIM College student and Fashiondex intern. Among the industry-leading speakers are:
- Kevin Bass, Programs Liaison of Education + Professional Development at CFDA;
- Kerry Bannigan, Founder at Conscious Fashion Campaign, supported by the United Nations Office for Partnerships;
- Valerie Eguavoen, Founder at You Belong Now, Creator at On a Curve, Director of External Relations at Repairers of the Breach;
- Kevin Patel, Founder and Executive Director at One Up Action;
- Runa Ray, Creative Head and Founder at Runa Ray.
“Climate change is a major threat and we must develop multiple entry points for youth to join the conversation,” says Dr. Oren Pizmony-Levy, Associate Professor and Program Director, Center for Sustainable Futures at Teachers College, Columbia University. “Climate change education happens in many places not only in the classroom. The Center for Sustainable Futures is excited to collaborate with LIM College and Fashiondex on this event to explore the ways in which fashion could play a role in addressing and teaching about climate change.”
The panel is a Zankel Fellowship event presented by Columbia’s Teachers College. In addition to the speakers, several fashion and climate activists will pop on with inspiring messages for youth and the fashion community at large. The event and conversation is also the final week of the 2020 Fashion and Sustainability Summit 20-Week Series co-produced by Fashiondex and LIM College.
To register for the webinar and ask questions to the educators and speakers, visit:
Conversations on Fashion, Passion and Climate Action is Thursday, November 19th, from 3-4:30pm EST/12-1:30 PST.
