Circular Materials Experts to Discuss How To Implement Circularity in the Fashion Supply Chain
Our virtual series is aimed at educating the fashion industry so designers and brands can learn the HOWs of impact reduction and learn ways to use fashion to reverse climate change.”NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week on Thursday, September 3rd, Fashiondex and LIM College join forces to hold their ninth Fashion and Sustainability Summit panel conversation of 2020.
— Andrea Kennedy
The one-hour conversation is an educational session diving into what existing materials fashion should be made of to close to loop and either be recyclable or to regenerate the soil and planet at the end of a product’s life.
The event, titled A Conversation on Circularity and Closed Loop Materials, will be held on zoom at 1pmEST/10amPST, Thursday, September 3rd and features six circular materials experts, who will share solutions on transitioning the fashion industry to a circular model and eliminating waste, in the fashion industry. The speakers are:
• Andrea Ferris, Co-Founder at Ciclo and Intrinsic Textiles Group
• Ashley Gill, Director of Standards at Textile Exchange
• Jorge Mataix, Director at Eco-Life Yarns and Belda Llorens
• Ryan W. Hunt, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Algix and Bloom
• Tony Verutti, Director of Partnerships at Parlay for the Oceans
The panel will be moderated by: Fatima Anwar, Founder and CEO @ Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing and Host, Straight From the Source Podcast and Austin Sierra, Fashion and Sustainability Senior, Class of 2021, at LIM College.
The Conversation on Circularity and Closed Loop Materials is the ninth installment of the Fashion and Sustainability Summit. Andrea Kennedy, founder of Fashiondex and LIM College faculty member teaching courses in sustainability, states, “Our virtual series is aimed at educating the fashion industry on the HOWs in sustainability so designers, brands and manufacturers can create roadmaps to impact reduction and learn from leaders in sustainability on ways to use fashion to reverse climate change.” The conversation is co-sponsored by: Eco-Life Yarns, Kendor Textiles, and the Accessories Council.
To register for the webinar and ask questions to the speakers, visit: http://fashiondex.com/series/ and click on Week 9: producing A Conversation on Circularity and Closed Loop Materials. The panel is Thursday, September 3rd, 1-2 pm EST/10-11 am PST.
Press wishing to be on screen asking questions, please email: Press@fashiondex.com. For more information on the Fashion and Sustainability Summit call 212 647 0051 or email summit@fashiondex.com.
