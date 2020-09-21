Fashion Tech Gurus To Discuss If Technology Can Solve the Apparel Industry’s Sustainability Issues
I can’t wait for Thursday’s panel on sustainability and technology becasue- at least in the sustainability space- we often ask if technology has helped or hurt the earth.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, on Thursday, September 24th, Fashiondex and LIM College continue their sustainable-conversations partnership at the virtual Fashion and Sustainability Summit 2020 series, and host a panel conversation on transparency, traceability, and accountability technologies for fashion.
— Andrea Kennedy
The one-hour conversation will dig into if and how technology can successfully assist fashion brands in solving the issues of transparency along their supply chain tiers.
The event, titled An Open Conversation on Transparency, Traceability, and Accountability Technologies, will be held on zoom at 1pmEST/10amPST, Thursday, September 24th and features four fashion technology experts, all who have founded their own technology-solution-driven businesses, that will share their work towards software solutions and discuss the challenges and opportunities in transparency and accountability in the global fashion industry. The speakers are:
• Suuchi Ramesh, Founder and CEO, Suuchi Inc.
• Leonardo Bonanni, Founder and CEO, Sourcemap Inc.
• Ilke Jordan, Founder and CEO, Jordan Alliance Group
• Michelle Alleyne, Founder and Sustainable Fashion Strategist, M Shop NYC and Sustainability Faculty, LIM College
The panel is sponsored by Eco-Life Yarns, Kendor Texties and the Accessories Council, and is the twelfth installment of the Fashindex and LIM College Fashion and Sustainability Summit. Andrea Kennedy, LIM College member teaching sustainability and fashion courses and founder and sustainability lead at Fashiondex mentions, “I can’t wait for Thursday’s panel on sustainability and technology becasue- at least in the sustainability space- we often ask if technology has helped or hurt the earth. If the latest technological advancements can reduce the negative social and environmental impacts of fashion then that is hopeful, optimistic and exciting! Please join us as we all learn.”
To register for the webinar, visit: https://www.fashiondex.com/series/#features16-98 and click on Week 12: An Open Conversation on Transparency Traceability, and Accountability Technologies. The panel is Thursday, September 24th, 1-2 pm EST/10-11 am PST, there is a $5.00 webinar fee to attend, as well as an opportunity to type questions to the speakers.
Press wishing to be on screen asking questions, please email: Press@fashiondex.com. For more information on the Fashion and Sustainability Summit call 212 647 0051 or email summit@fashiondex.com.
