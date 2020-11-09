Auditor General DePasquale Congratulates DeFoor, Pledges Smooth Transition to Incoming Administration November 09 2020

HARRISBURG (Nov. 9, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today congratulated Timothy DeFoor on his election as Pennsylvania’s 52nd Auditor General and promised to help facilitate a smooth transition to the incoming administration.

“Serving two terms as Pennsylvania’s Auditor General has been an honor and a privilege,” DePasquale said. “I sincerely congratulate Mr. DeFoor as he prepares to take the reins of this important department that ensures accountability for how billions of dollars in state taxpayer dollars are invested.”

As Pennsylvania’s chief fiscal watchdog, the Auditor General conducts audits to make certain that state money is spent legally and properly. DePasquale, whose first term as Auditor General began in January 2013, has identified more than $1.05 billion in misspent or potentially recoverable state money among numerous other accomplishments.

The General Assembly established the position of Auditor General in the early 1800s. It became a statewide elective office in 1850 and four-year terms were established in 1909. The department is based in the Finance Building in Harrisburg.

