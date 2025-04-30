Auditor General DeFoor, Senator Pennycuick Conclude Statewide Financial Literacy Month Tour with Visit to North Penn High School

LANSDALE, PA – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today concluded his statewide Financial Literacy Month tour with Senator Tracey Pennycuick (R-24) at North Penn High School in Lansdale, presenting administrators with a ‘Be Money $mart’ commendation for their work to integrate financial literacy education into the school’s curriculum.

“This month I had the privilege of going to classrooms all over Pennsylvania to see for myself how financial literacy is being taught at all grade levels,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “North Penn High School is a great school to highlight because teachers are doing the work to prepare their students for a brighter and more financially secure future. Financial literacy needs to be taught at every grade level and teachers are showing us just how to do it.”

National Financial Literacy Month is commemorated each year in April and emphasizes the importance of being financially literate and encourages people to learn about the ways they can become fiscally smart.

During the past month, Auditor General DeFoor has crisscrossed the state highlighting the need for financial literacy education for all Pennsylvanians and has been promoting resources everyone can use to help them ‘Be Money $mart’. Since April 1, 2025, Auditor General DeFoor has:

For more information on the Department of the Auditor General’s financial literacy efforts, visit www.PaAuditor.gov/BeMoneySmart

