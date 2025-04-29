Auditor General DeFoor Releases Tobacco Settlement Fund Audits for 34 Health Care Facilities in 18 Counties
HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of tobacco settlement fund audits for 34 health care facilities in Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Cambria, Chester, Clearfield, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Lehigh, Mercer, Montour, Philadelphia, Wayne and York counties.
“Our audits ensure hospitals have documentation to support the receipt of tobacco settlement funds before receiving reimbursement for uncompensated care,” Auditor General DeFoor said.
Reached in 1998, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement settled state lawsuits brought against tobacco companies to recover costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses. Pennsylvania’s Tobacco Settlement Act (Act 77 of 2001) allocated some of the billions of dollars in settlement funds to reimburse hospitals for providing care to uninsured patients.
The audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.
Allegheny County
Jefferson Regional Medical Center
UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
Berks County
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Reading
Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
Blair County
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Altoona
Centre County
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Nittany Valley
Chester County
Devereux Children’s Behavioral Health Center
Cumberland County
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Mechanicsburg
Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center
Penn State Health Holy Spirit Hospital
Elk County
Erie County
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Erie
LECOM Health Corry Memorial Hospital
Fayette County
Indiana County
Indiana Regional Medical Center
Jefferson County
Lancaster County
Lehigh County
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital
Jefferson County
Mercer County
Philadelphia County
Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital
Washington County
York County
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of York
