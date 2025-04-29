Auditor General DeFoor Releases Tobacco Settlement Fund Audits for 34 Health Care Facilities in 18 Counties

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of tobacco settlement fund audits for 34 health care facilities in Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Cambria, Chester, Clearfield, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Lehigh, Mercer, Montour, Philadelphia, Wayne and York counties.

“Our audits ensure hospitals have documentation to support the receipt of tobacco settlement funds before receiving reimbursement for uncompensated care,” Auditor General DeFoor said.

Reached in 1998, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement settled state lawsuits brought against tobacco companies to recover costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses. Pennsylvania’s Tobacco Settlement Act (Act 77 of 2001) allocated some of the billions of dollars in settlement funds to reimburse hospitals for providing care to uninsured patients.

The audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Allegheny County

Allegheny General Hospital

Jefferson Regional Medical Center

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

UPMC Mercy

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside

UPMC St. Maragret

Western Pennsylvania Hospital

Berks County

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Reading

Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center

Blair County

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Altoona

Penn Highlands Tyrone

Centre County

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Nittany Valley

Mount Nittany Medical Center

Chester County

Devereux Children’s Behavioral Health Center

Cumberland County

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Mechanicsburg

Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center

Penn State Health Holy Spirit Hospital

UPMC Carlisle

Elk County

Penn Highlands Elk

Erie County

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Erie

LECOM Health Corry Memorial Hospital

Fayette County

Penn Highlands Connellsville

Indiana County

Indiana Regional Medical Center

Jefferson County

Penn Highlands Brookville

Lancaster County

UPMC Lititz

Lehigh County

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital

St. Luke’s Hospital Bethlehem

Jefferson County

Punxsutawney Area Hospital

Mercer County

Grove City Hospital

Philadelphia County

Nazareth Hospital

Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital

Washington County

Penn Highlands Mon Valley

York County

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of York

UPMC Memorial

